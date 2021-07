Congress cares more about what the media says than what their own constituents think, according to a clear majority of voters. A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that what the media thinks matters more to the average member of Congress than what their constituents think. Only 29% of voters believe that constituents matter more than the media to the average member of Congress. Twelve percent (12%) are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)