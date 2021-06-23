Ex-SpongeBob Animator Chris Gottron Is Working On A "Zelda-Like" Survival Game For Switch

With less than a month before The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD hits the Nintendo Switch on July 16th, we are all pretty excited to get our hands on a game a lot of us didn’t have the opportunity to play on the Wii. Nintendo released a new trailer that both presents Skyward Sword and explains some of the changes coming to the Switch remake to keep our hype alive. But if you still don’t know if Skyward Sword is a suitable game for you, we’ve put together a handy trailer breakdown that explains what’s old and what’s new in the HD remake.