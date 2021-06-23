Cancel
Ex-SpongeBob Animator Chris Gottron Is Working On A "Zelda-Like" Survival Game For Switch

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're on the lookout for a new "Zelda-like" adventure, you might want to keep an eye on Cloudscape. The debut title from indie studio Konitama (a pen-name for Chris Gottron, an animator who's previously worked on the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, The Fairly OddParents, and She-ra), Cloudscape is an open-world action-adventure survival game headed to Switch. A Kickstarter went live to aid the project's funding yesterday, and it looks like it won't be long before its goal is smashed to pieces.

