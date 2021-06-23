Federal trial date set for man accused of using Grindr to lure gay man in attempted murder plot
Chance Seneca, the 19-year-old accused of using a dating app to lure a gay man before attempting to kill him, will go to trial in federal court in March 2022. Seneca’s trial is scheduled for March 14 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette, with a pre-trial conference set Feb. 28 before Magistrate Judge Carol Whitehurst, according to court records.www.theadvocate.com