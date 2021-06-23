Cancel
Education

Junior all-stars finish season 3-0

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Posted by 
Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16V30P_0acrJHSO00
Colusa junior all-star softball won the district 2 tournament with a 3-0 mark last week. Courtesy photo

The Colusa Little League junior all-star softball team finished 3-0 in two days to claim the District 2 tournament.

The next step is the section tournament, which will be formally released at some point next week.

In the finals, Colusa beat Live Oak, 10-0 in five innings behind a no-hitter from Ava Garcia.

Garcia has yet to allow a hit in 10 innings of all-stars, according to interim manager Eric Lay.

At the plate, Bella Badaluto went 2-3 and scored three runs. Edith Anderson added two hits and drove in a pair.

Colusa’s play in the circle definitely paved the way this week, with Garcia firing a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in the first go-around against Live Oak.

Colusa capped opening-round play with a win over Marysville, 18-5 to get to the finals.

Addison Lay went 5-5, scored four runs and drove in five RBI. Maddie Ramirez finished with two run-scoring doubles.

Eliza Mitchum got the win in the circle, firing three innings of one earned run ball with four strikeouts.

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa, CA
