Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel approves demolition of Palestinian home after attack

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHPzn_0acrIRvn00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision to destroy the family home of a detained Palestinian accused of a deadly shooting. It rejected a petition by his estranged wife, who lives in the house with their children and says she knew nothing about the attack.

The case drew attention to Israel's policy of demolishing the family homes of attackers after they have been killed or arrested. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

The U.S. State Department has urged a halt to punitive home demolitions. An internal review by the Israeli military in 2004 reportedly questioned its effectiveness as a deterrent, leading the military to largely halt such demolitions for nearly a decade. It resumed the practice in 2014 after three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and killed in the West Bank.

Israel says Muntasser Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank that killed an Israeli and wounded two others. He was arrested days after the attack.

His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, told The Associated Press they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The entire family has U.S. citizenship.

Sanaa said he would return to the West Bank for a month or two every year to visit their three children, aged 17, 12 and 9, who live with her in the home in the village of Turmus Ayya. HaMoked, an Israeli rights group representing her, said he had a history of mental illness.

In upholding the demolition order, the Supreme Court noted that Muntasser had lived in the home continuously from 2006-2012, before their estrangement, and had resided there for weeks before the attack. It said the petitioners did not present sufficient evidence to show he had suffered from mental illness.

Jessica Montell, the executive director of HaMoked, said the “disappointing” judgment would allow the military to expand the use of punitive home demolitions. Her group is weighing whether to request another hearing and says the court is unlikely to grant one.

She said the house could be demolished anytime after an interim injunction expires on June 30.

“If Mrs. Shalaby’s legal recourse has been exhausted, the diplomatic recourse is crucial: Is the U.S. government going to allow this blatant collective punishment against a U.S. citizen mother and three children?”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. Earlier this month, it called on Israel and the Palestinians to refrain from any actions that undermine efforts to revive the peace process, including punitive home demolitions.

"The home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual," it said.

___

Associated Press writer Isaac Scharf contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Demolitions#Attackers#Ap#Israeli#The U S State Department#The Associated Press#Islamic#Turmus Ayya#Hamoked#The Supreme Court#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastWashington Post

Israel sentences Palestinian woman over Hezbollah contacts

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian woman from east Jerusalem to 30 months in prison, probation and a fine after she acknowledged aiding Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group over several years. As part of a plea bargain, Yasmine Jaber was convicted after she admitted to charges of...
ProtestsGreenwichTime

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint...
ProtestsPosted by
WFAE

Protests Arise As Israel Begins Demolition Of Silwan Neighborhood In East Jerusalem

That is the sound of bulldozers demolishing a Palestinian butcher shop in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where Palestinians have been protesting imminent evictions. What followed - an all too familiar scene. Israeli security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons on Palestinian protesters. Some of those protesters hurled stones. Israeli authorities say dozens of homes in the Silwan neighborhood - or Shiloah (ph), as it's called in Hebrew - must be destroyed to make room for a religious tourist park. Israel says the homes were built illegally, but rights advocates point out it's hard for Palestinians to get building permits. And Palestinians are faced with a terrible choice, destroy their homes themselves or watch Israeli authorities do it and pay thousands in fines after the fact. Palestinians say it's all meant to drive them from Jerusalem.
ProtestsBBC

Nizar Banat: Palestinians turn on leaders after activist's death

The death in custody of an activist after his arrest by Palestinian security forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has exposed deep discontent among Palestinian civilians towards their leaders. Amid mounting evidence that Nizar Banat had been severely beaten when security personnel raided his home before hauling him away, hundreds...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina spoke about the bombings in Israel: “As long as there is occupation there will be consequences”

Husni Abdel Wahed accused the Israeli state of the new escalation of violence in the Middle East. The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina, Husni Abdel Wahed, he warned this Wednesday in TN that “occupation“The Israeli from the Palestinian territories” is the cause of all the evils “in the Middle East. “All the rest are consequences, they are derivatives,” he said.
Middle EastArkansas Online

Settlers' bid to evict Palestinians sets off brawl in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks overnight in a Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to last month's 11-day Gaza conflict and pose a test for...
Middle EastTribTown.com

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire which halted an 11-day war last month with the territory’s Hamas rulers, Palestinian officials said. They said 11 truckloads of clothes were exported through Kerem Shalom crossing for the...
WorldArkansas Online

Palestinians scrap Israeli vaccine deal

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Authority called off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year, hours after the deal was announced Friday. The Palestinians said the doses, which Israel began shipping to the occupied West...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe

JERUSALEM, June 19 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Israel and then rejected by the Palestinian Authority (PA) over their expiration date were fine, the Israeli health ministry said on Saturday. Israel and the PA on Friday announced a vaccine swap deal that would have seen Israel send up to...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Palestinians call off 1M dose vaccine exchange with Israel

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian Authority called off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year, hours after the deal was announced on Friday. The Palestinians said the doses, which Israel began shipping to...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year. The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq, whose family has criticized Israel's investigation...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Palestinian president pays $42k to family of terrorist who killed Israelis after Biden restarted aid: report

The president of the Palestinian Authority reportedly greenlit a payment of $42,000 to a terrorist who stabbed two Israelis to death as part of the government’s policy of paying terrorists following the Biden administration’s $100 million aid package to the Gaza Strip. Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas this week...
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Terrorist Killed during Attack on Israel Community of Aish Kodesh

An Arab terrorist was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Saturday during an attack on the Israeli community of Aish Kodesh in Samaria. Some 100 Arabs marched on the community and confronted some 30 Israelis who came out to defend themselves. The rioters threw rocks at the Israelis, and then at the IDF forces who arrived on site to end the violence.