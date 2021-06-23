Cancel
Foreign Substance Check Leads to Ejection for Joe Girardi

By Shaun Nestor
phillysportsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a half inning into last night’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals, Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy made its presence known. Major League Baseball’s new policy went into effect on Monday, prohibiting all foreign substances such as spider tack, pine tar, and even sunscreen, from being used by pitchers to manipulate the baseball. Under the new policy, players are only allowed to use rosin to improve their grip. Any player that has been found in violation of this policy will be subject to a 10-game suspension during which the team cannot replace them on the roster.

phillysportsnetwork.com
