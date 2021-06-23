Cancel
EXPLAINER: What’s next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?

By Itoro Umontuen
Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states. A look at what has...

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications' motto and driving force ever since: "A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard."

Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Surge Of Republican Women To Run For House In 2022

As Republicans look to overcome Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, a wave of GOP women have announced plans to run for seats in the lower chamber in 2022. More Republican women have said they will run for the House at this stage than any recent election cycle, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing data from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Congress & Courtsmanisteenews.com

Lampinen: GOP bills undermine voting access

It’s been widely publicized that red state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and Florida are passing laws to make voting more difficult. In Michigan however, most voters are unaware that our legislature is preparing to shackle voters and stifle our voices with these same restrictions. The Republican Senate has introduced a...
Charleston, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

GOP filibuster blocks Dem voting rights bill

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced Tuesday he would vote to begin debate on a sweeping election reform bill while U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joined Republicans in opposition, as West Virginians urged support or objections to the bill. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Manchin, D-W.Va., said an agreement...
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Surprise, surprise. Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights. Now what?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.
Congress & CourtsFrankfort Times

GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. The bill, known as the For the People Act,...