LETTER FROM GOLDIE HOCKENBERRY: Biological females face dangers, too

"Yes, I Tithe. " Does it surprise you that this piece of SCUM in prison would tithe? I'm making it a regular part of my life. I say 'making' because it's a VERB. It takes repeated action. Lately, I see a lot of negativity directed at prisoners by people who don't know any prisoners. So, I'm going to use my life as a LIFER and a current prisoner as an example. Because I'm walking-the-walk. I'm 6 years write-up/(infraction) free. I've also got 6 years clean from all drug use. Yes, 6 Years clean as of May 2021. Does it surprise you that in my private time I send my money to God? Since we're all bad people in here. Capable of doing only bad things. We are limited to forming only the worst of intentions? Every waking moment in my current life is devoted to something that is recognized as rehabilitative activities. My motivations and goals are different. So, these things come natural to me, being the person that I am now. I love school. I love art. I love mentoring young women. These are the fruit of my life at this point.