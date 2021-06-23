Cancel
New Castle, PA

LETTER FROM GOLDIE HOCKENBERRY: Biological females face dangers, too

New Castle News
 11 days ago

I read that 28 trans and gender nonconforming people have been killed thus far in 2021, and 44 were killed in 2020. Then I thought, the number of girls and women killed for being females is much higher. Many are physically and sexually assaulted and murdered every year. They are...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relationships

An Open Letter to Female Narcissists and Manipulators

I am the woman who will come after you. Make no mistake. I am not your runner-up or the consolation prize. I am in a league all my own–not your pinch hitter or relief pitcher. I'm not holding your spot in line. I may not have created this path of destruction, but I am, however, the woman who will have to help clean up the mess. You most likely left a good person; after all, why would they have stayed so long and tried so hard to make your “relationship” work?
Society

How pronouns have become an important part in our society

English alum Kathryn Kane started exploring the LGBTQ+ community and using they/them pronouns in high school. At first, Kane asked one friend to use their pronouns. They slowly began asking more of their friends to use them. Now, Kane introduces themself with their pronouns anytime they meet someone new. Kane...
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Critical Race Theory is dangerous for our schools and community

–Some of the speakers at the last school board meeting have attempted to defend Critical Race Theory (CRT) with all of the standard talking points being spread around the internet. Arguments like, CRT is not being taught in our K-12 Schools; CRT is simply the study of our past; Opposing CRT is proof that you are racists; the Germans are taught about the Holocaust so we should be taught about slavery, and so on.
Advocacy

Hockenberry Family Care aids in Grief Healing

(Paid Sponsorship) One of the most difficult times in a persons’ life is when they have to say goodbye to a loved one. Its never easy, but there is help. Your friends at Hockenberry Family Care make it their mission to help start the process of “grief healing”. They accomplish this by walking beside the family with loving care during each step of the funeral experience.
Port Angeles, WA

LETTER: Tell us of dangers

On June 13, there was a rave for our public health officers raving about their “keeping us informed and educated about this new virus.”. While raves for their amazing coordination of all our health care systems to bring us all the opportunity to be vaccinated are well deserved, they have not, by any stretch, been keeping us informed and educated about where the dangers are appearing.
Salisbury, NC

Letter: Refrain from sharing too many personal details

In Sunday’s newspaper — “Century mark” by Ben Stansell — Mr. Drury reached two milestones, the century club and overcoming COVID. As someone that had a 104-year-old dad, this is truly a great achievement. Over the years, both men were in some of the same organizations. As Mr. Drury deserves...
Public Safety

CIW Female Prisoner Reveals Her Surprising Secret: "I TITHE Too..."

"Yes, I Tithe. " Does it surprise you that this piece of SCUM in prison would tithe? I'm making it a regular part of my life. I say 'making' because it's a VERB. It takes repeated action. Lately, I see a lot of negativity directed at prisoners by people who don't know any prisoners. So, I'm going to use my life as a LIFER and a current prisoner as an example. Because I'm walking-the-walk. I'm 6 years write-up/(infraction) free. I've also got 6 years clean from all drug use. Yes, 6 Years clean as of May 2021. Does it surprise you that in my private time I send my money to God? Since we're all bad people in here. Capable of doing only bad things. We are limited to forming only the worst of intentions? Every waking moment in my current life is devoted to something that is recognized as rehabilitative activities. My motivations and goals are different. So, these things come natural to me, being the person that I am now. I love school. I love art. I love mentoring young women. These are the fruit of my life at this point.
Society

The Dangers Of Needing Approval From Others

“You’re wise beyond your years. You have the body of a god(dess). You’re a total badass.” These are the words that levitate us. “You’re not clever enough, not skinny enough, not brave enough.” These are the words that obliterate us. Why is this dangerous? Because regardless of whether we’re being...
Politics

A Letter From America

This week, I received a letter in the mail from the United States. I recognized the logo on the envelope, “YDT,” the yeshiva in which my children learned when we were in the U.S. I opened the letter with curiosity and I found a check for a small sum of money. On the side of the check was written: “Return of money related to Covid-19, for lunches you purchased but did not receive.”
Chico, CA

Letter to the Editor: Doxing was wrong on citizens, too

To the Chico City Council and staff, It is very unfortunate to see council members Denlay and Huber resign due to what I will refer to as “doxing.” However, this city council set a precedent for this outrageous behavior on April 20, 2021. You had the opportunity to speak out against this behavior when two Chico citizens had “criminal wanted, please identify” propaganda posted all over the city website, social media and Chico E-R. Those women could have been issued a misdemeanor ticket by any one of those six police officers standing at ease through out the 3-person “insurrection”.
Kelso, WA

Letter to the Editor: Racism at play from letter writer

Leslie Cullinane is wrong. Afro-Jamaicans are predominantly or of partial sub-Saharan African descent and they represent the largest ethnic group in that country. Unlike most countries where people identify as biracial or mixed, Jamaicans of partial African descent identify as Jamaican or Black. Out of the more than 2.9 million people living on the island of Jamaica, 76.3% are Black and 15.1 Afro European.
Kids

Letter: Kids need face-to-face interaction

As I began this article I think back over this year and wow what a year it has been! The pandemic has been hard not only for us as adults but for our kids. Our county has so many children who got lost in a sea of the unknown as this pandemic has taken us for a ride. Children have been so used to the hustle and bustle of life that when the world stopped, our kids got lost because for most of them when they can’t play sports, go to school or dance class they turn to any type of electronic device to play on to occupy their time.
Politics

LETTER: Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?

Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?. I love living in a democratic country. I can move freely. I can say what I want, as long as I do not insult my neighbors or friends. I have access to a large variety of entertainment, newspapers, television and websites with a large variety of messages with which I can agree or disagree.
Religion

LETTER: Christian beliefs too focused on Jesus

Jesus knew what was in the hearts and minds of men and had His teachings been left as he presented them, all nations and religions of this world would have embraced the gospel of the Eternal Kingdom. The apostle Paul in his efforts to bring the teachings of Jesus to...
Concord Monitor

Letter: The elephant and absolute truth

In the ancient parable, “The Blind Men and the Elephant,” each blind man feels a different part of the elephant’s body such as the one at the side who exclaims, “The elephant is very like a wall!” or the one at the tail who declares, “The elephant is very like a rope!” Based on their limited experiences, their ideas of the beast are hugely different from each other. They begin to suspect that the other men are dishonest and they come to blows.