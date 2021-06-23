Cancel
Elgin, IL

Spotlight: Elgin's Janus Theatre presents walkabout production 'Shakespeare's Sister'

By Barbara Vitello
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanus Theatre Company resumes live, in-person performances with a walkabout production of "Shakespeare's Sister." Adapted from Virginia Woolf's "A Room of One's Own," the play asks the questions: What if William Shakespeare had a sister who wanted to be a writer? How would she accomplish that? Sean Hargadon directs a cast that includes Jennifer Reeves Wilson, Julie Bayer, Heidi Swarthout, Galen Malick and Richard Pahl.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

