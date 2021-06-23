Spotlight: Elgin's Janus Theatre presents walkabout production 'Shakespeare's Sister'
Janus Theatre Company resumes live, in-person performances with a walkabout production of "Shakespeare's Sister." Adapted from Virginia Woolf's "A Room of One's Own," the play asks the questions: What if William Shakespeare had a sister who wanted to be a writer? How would she accomplish that? Sean Hargadon directs a cast that includes Jennifer Reeves Wilson, Julie Bayer, Heidi Swarthout, Galen Malick and Richard Pahl.www.dailyherald.com