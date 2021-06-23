Cancel
Sound check: Wolf Rd plays release show at Empirical

By Brian Shamie
Cover picture for the articleAs Des Plaines-based Wolf Rd rode out the pandemic, members of the foursome spent a chunk of the time playing around with the band's pop-punk sound, leading to the March release of the acoustic duet "As Good As It Gets." The single took things in an interesting new direction for the boys, so they headed through that acoustic door for the recent "Counterpoint" EP, which includes that new song along with reimaginings of three earlier favorites. This weekend, the band takes to the stage for the first time since March 2020 for the "Counterpoint" EP release show at Chicago's Empirical Brewery, joined by lo-fi indie rock band OK Cool and electro-alternative from Sixty Lumens.

