Do y’all remember “The Bee Movie” from the early 2000s? In it, Barry Bee (Jerry Seinfeld) tries to rid the world of injustice by putting a stop to all the honey stealing. According to Barry, honey is made by the bees and belongs to the bees. Humans have no right to it. Don’t worry, though. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but by the end of the movie, all is well. Humankind and beekind come to an understanding. The bees keep making honey and gladly share it with the rest of us.