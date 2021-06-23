Eagan Market Fest
June 23 - Eagan Market Fest | 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.| Festival Grounds | 1501 Central Parkway. Farmer’s markets provide fresh, healthy produce, are vital to our local food system, and support local farmers! Shop Eagan Market Fest each Wednesday to enjoy fresh and local produce and artisan goods. While you’re here leave dinner to us and grab some food from one of our locally owned concession vendors. Follow @cityofeagan on Facebook and Instagram to see what products and vendors make appearances each week.cityofeagan.com