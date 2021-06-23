The Guilford High School Class of 2021

Guilford High School announces the following information regarding the Class of 2021, which graduated on June 17. Of the 267 graduates, approximately 82 percent will be pursuing some form of post-secondary education. There will be 205 seniors who will attend four-year colleges or universities and 10 seniors will pursue their studies at two-year institutions. Six seniors will attend technical/prep school programs, one senior will be joining the armed forces, and the remaining seniors will be either traveling, are undecided or taking a gap year, or will be joining the workforce.