Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are being cautious when it comes to protecting their newborn daughter's name and identity. According to People, the royal couple purchased multiple website domains—including LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com—ahead of their daughter's birth earlier this month. They did so, per an official spokesperson for the pair, to avoid any outside entities from exploiting or taking advantage of her widely known name as she grows up. The couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, also has a website in his name via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation, Archewell.