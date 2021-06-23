Cancel
Environment

Chilly June morning with sunshine, mild temperatures this afternoon

By Brandon Spinner
WAFF
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday! No need for the A/C on the ride to work this morning!. It is very comfy out there as you start off your Wednesday! Temperatures this morning are around 15 to 20 degrees below normal as we are waking up into the mid-50s in many spots. Some areas are even into the low 50s this morning! This low humidity will stay with us all day long as temperatures will stay comfortable too! Highs today will range from the upper 70s to the low & mid-80s! Wind from the east should stay light today as well, at 5 to 10 mph. Should be a great evening to enjoy the weather outside too!

www.waff.com
