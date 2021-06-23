Tiger Top 10 Offense: No. 5

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 5 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 5: Kobe Pace:

Enters 2021 after gaining 75 yards on 18 carries and catching five passes for 26 yards with a receiving touchdown in 50 snaps over nine games as a true freshman in 2020.

2020: Rushed 18 times for 75 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards with a receiving touchdown in 50 snaps over nine games … did not get stopped for negative yardage on any of his 18 carries … carried six times for 22 yards in collegiate debut at Wake Forest … caught two passes and added a two-yard rush vs. The Citadel … rushed twice for nine yards vs. No. 7 Miami … gained 21 yards on four carries and another 21 yards on two catches including a receiving touchdown at Georgia Tech … rushed three times for 15 yards vs. Syracuse … gained six yards on two carries and caught a five-yard pass vs. Pitt.

