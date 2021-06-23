Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded By General Motors GM's Supplier Of The Year For Fourth Straight Year

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) - Get Report was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 29th annual Supplier of the Year Awards on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs/AK Steel has received the award.

GM recognized its best suppliers from 16 countries for their performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are proud to be named GM Supplier of the Year winner for the fourth straight year. Our leading position in automotive steel is undeniable, and we value GM's recognition of our outstanding quality, reliability and delivery performance." Mr. Goncalves added, "This prestigious award recognizes the performance of the Cleveland-Cliffs' team and our first-class R&D and equipment capabilities, supporting our well-known ability to deliver a more comprehensive offering of high-end steel products to the automotive industry than any other steel supplier in the United States."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The Company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005497/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#United States Steel#Steel Industry#General Motors Gm#Cleveland Cliffs Inc#Gm Supplier#Cleveland Cliffs Ak Steel#The Cleveland Cliffs#Customer Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

GM Crushes Ford in Truck Wars but Loses Q2 Sales Crown to Toyota

The global semiconductor shortage has weighed on auto production this year, constraining U.S. sales despite strong demand. However, while the shortage is widespread, it hasn't hit all automakers equally. That led to some big changes in the usually pecking order within the auto industry last quarter. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) became...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ford’s sales in the US grew 9.6% in the second quarter of the year

Washington, Jul 2 (EFE News) .- Ford’s sales in the United States during the second quarter of the year totaled 475,327 cars, an increase of 9.6% compared to the same period in 2020, the manufacturer reported in a statement. Compared to June data, its sales were 29.6% lower than those...
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

GM sales strong in Q2

DETROIT, MI — General Motors is reporting a 40-percent increase in second quarter sales compared to one year ago. The large jump was not unexpected as sales suffered greatly in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. GM officials said Thursday demand remains strong for all products, but especially pickup trucks...
Businessspglobal.com

GM inks lithium sourcing and investment deal with Controlled Thermal

California project eyes 2024 start, 20,000 mt/year hydroxide capacity. General Motors reached a strategic investment and commercial collaboration deal July 2 with Controlled Thermal Resources that will allow the automaker to source US-produced lithium for its electric vehicle batteries. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GM To Source U.S.-Based Lithium For Next-Generation EV Batteries Through Closed-Loop Process With Low Carbon Emissions

DETROIT, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors has agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local and low-cost lithium. This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.
Businesscalexicochronicle.com

SALTON SEA: Hell’s Kitchen to Produce Lithium for GM’s Electric Vehicles

Controlled Thermal Resources has inked an agreement with General Motors to supply the automaker with lithium from the company’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, once it begins operations in 2024, according to a CTR press release on Friday, July 2. The agreement...
Economymodernreaders.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,256 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 3.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessBay News 9

General Motors invests in company extracting lithium from the Salton Sea

General Motors announced Friday that it is investing in a company working to extract lithium from the Salton Sea. The multimillion-dollar investment in Controlled Thermal Resources, based in Imperial Valley, will provide a key resource as the Detroit auto maker strives to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. “Lithium is...
California Stateinsideevs.com

General Motors Invests In 'Low-Cost' California Lithium Venture

General Motors has announced it is investing in a lithium extraction operation being developed by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) called Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power. The goal is to secure a "low-cost" domestic supply of lithium for the automaker's Ultium battery cells. It's a pretty interesting and attractive proposition. Lithium...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Ford, Stellantis, GM Report June Sales Increases

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, General Motors Co. in Detroit, and Stellantis-owned FCA US LLC in Auburn Hills all announced across the board sales increases from last year. Ford posted a 5 percent increase in total vehicles sold, General Motors a 40 percent increase, and FCA US a 20 percent increase.
EconomyCleanTechnica

GM Pushes Up Production Start For Brightdrop EV 600 Electric Delivery Van

Earlier this year, General Motors announced the creation of Brightdrop, a new startup company focused on bringing electric delivery vans to market. GM anticipates the last mile delivery segment for parcel and food delivery could be worth as much as $850 billion by 2025 and it wants to get there firstest with the mostest.
BusinessStreet.Com

General Motors in Controlled Thermal Pact to Secure Lithium for EV Batteries

General Motors agreed to an investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to get local and low-cost lithium. General Motors (GM) - Get Report agreed to an investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to get local and low-cost lithium. “This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction...
Kansas City, KSfox4kc.com

GM extends shutdown at Fairfax plant into August due to chip shortage

A stoppage in production at General Motors’ Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant will stretch on into August. The fourth-largest manufacturer in the Kansas City area has been idle since Feb. 8 due to a shortage of semiconductor chips that has affected auto facilities nationwide. Plans had called for GM’s Fairfax...
BusinessTyler Morning Telegraph

Ascend receives quality award from General Motors

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has received the General Motors 2020 Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its Pensacola, Florida, polyamide 66 plant. The award recognizes GM suppliers who meet or exceed the company's rigorous quality performance criteria and support multiple functions across GM's organization. Ascend, the...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding General Motors's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $59.23. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Businessrubbernews.com

Continental lauds DuPont with Supplier of the Year honor

NEU-ISENBURG, GERMANY—DuPont Mobility & Materials is receiving a supplier of the year award from Continental A.G. for the fourth consecutive year. DuPont gains recognition as "a reliable supplier for Continental's advanced dynamic solutions division, providing outstanding quality performance across all locations," DuPont said. "We are both proud and humbled to...
BusinessThe Drum

Jack Morton Worldwide Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

Jack Morton Worldwide was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
BusinessTire Review

Hankook Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year by GM

The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry, the company says. This is the fifth time Hankook Tire has received the award. According to the company, the 2020...