Taking another close look at sheepshead … this time how to catch them

By RICHARD EHRENKAUFER "Dr. Bogus Report"
carolinacoastonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I wrote mostly about biological facts and identifiable features of sheepshead. This week, even more importantly, I’ll offer how to catch these desirable fish. First, if you want to catch one (more like some), you need to know their eating habits. Sheepshead are omnivorous and surprisingly often eat plant material, along with their better-known diet of invertebrates and small vertebrates that inhabit shallow, inshore brackish waters. Their favorites include barnacles, fiddler and mole crabs, spiny sea urchins, mud crabs, live or dead shrimp and any of the gooey or disgusting stuff that grows on pilings. The biggest one I’ve caught was on a live shrimp while fishing from the White Oak River bridge pilings.

