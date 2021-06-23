Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Boston-Based Professional Rower And Tagalong Pro Athlete Develops Virtual Training Camp To Help Americans Improve Fitness Levels As Pandemic Trends In Positive Direction

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Massachusetts' reopening plan, Boston-based professional rower Laine Maher launches a virtual summer training camp to help Americans tackle escalating fitness challenges due to the pandemic. Laine's 5-week training program, called DEAR ( D rop Everything And Row/Run) was designed in response to direct requests for guidance on regaining motivation, losing COVID-19 weight gain and successfully working exercise into weekly routines. DEAR begins July 5 th and is available at www.TagalongWithAPro.com for $150.

The 5-week program is designed to help people of all ages/fitness levels take control of their health and get in shape.

Maher can regularly be seen rowing the Charles River as well as waterways across the US as an athlete for Hydrow , the live outdoor reality rowing machine. Her workouts reach thousands, many of whom have contacted her through social media about how to structure their fitness to get real results. In addition to rowing Laine is a competitive marathoner (2016 Chicago, 2019 Boston) and has made these sports her life's work. She privately trains athletes through Tagalong , a fitness technology platform, and promotes rowing and running as some of the best cardio/endurance exercises to stay fit and healthy while burning calories.

The 5-week DEAR program is designed to help people of all ages/fitness levels take control of their health and get in shape. Participants commit to running/rowing 10 minutes/day, 5 days/week. Weekly group check-ins, giveaways and an-end-of-month fitness challenge make the virtual camp fun, interactive and rewarding.

"People are struggling to lose COVID weight and don't know where to begin," says Laine. A February 2021 poll found that 42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds in 2020, with 10% gaining 50 plus. 2 Another national study found 43% of Americans suffer from a lack of motivation to exercise and 85% are eager to make positive changes to their physical activity. 3 There's excitement and anticipation around the camaraderie of working out with others again. Groups led by professionals/peers can help improve physical activity levels. 4

"With cities like Boston opening up, I've had people contact me from all over to guide them with rowing/running. In an effort to help as many as possible, I came up with the DEAR Virtual Summer Training Camp. My goal is to connect people and create a community that celebrates movement together."

References 1-4 https://linktr.ee/twap

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-based-professional-rower-and-tagalong-pro-athlete-develops-virtual-training-camp-to-help-americans-improve-fitness-levels-as-pandemic-trends-in-positive-direction-301317938.html

SOURCE Tagalong With A Pro

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Boston#Virtual Training#Americans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
Related
FitnessStandard Banner

Train Like a Pro: Top Nutrition and Wellness Tips from a Professional Soccer Player

(BPT) - Whether you’re an exercise buff, a weekend warrior or an athlete, a healthy diet and a sound state of mind are key to performing your best. Professional soccer players are among the world’s most fit athletes. So, international soccer superstar, Jesse Lingard, agreed to share his tips below for eating and thinking like an athlete.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Add Kettlebell Flow to Your Training and Level-Up Your Fitness

A Kettlebell flow is a sequence of movements that transition smoothly into one another, back to back, for single reps per movement pattern. It’s a great bonus to add your training, as they allow you to get a lot of work done in a shorter amount of time. Kettlebell flow...
Yogabizjournals

Online fitness platform takes training virtual during Covid

It’s a simple problem: Fitness classes rely on expert instructors. But those instructors often don’t get paid very well and frequently change jobs, leaving students in the lurch. Portland- and Eugene-based Core to Coeur has a solution. The virtual training company passes through 85-88% of revenue to instructors, well above...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

WH helps student athletes improve performance and prevent injuries

Winona Health Rehabilitation and Sports therapy, located in the Winona Family YMCA, is offering a program to help student athletes, ages 12 through 18, avoid knee injuries and improve their performance. Beth Gappa, AT, and Chad Vix, PTA, facilitate the Sportsmetrics program, which is a six-week training and injury prevention...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Bundle Announces Live Virtual Professional Development Programs For Employees

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundle announced today the launch of the LevelUp program. This new service allows employers to seamlessly deliver live and on-demand professional development and diversity and inclusion experiences, offering employees just-in-time learning. The LevelUp program creates opportunities to propel impactful remote, hybrid, and in-office workforce learning. This offering complements Bundle's existing personalized, one-on-one virtual sessions that support employee well-being and engagement.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Movement helps families stay fit throughout pandemic

READING, Pa. -- A local business owner is helping new moms stay healthy and happy in Berks County. WFMZ’s Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett spoke with Kaitlyn Day, owner of Fit 4 Mom in Reading, as part of Self-Help Saturday. Day says the pandemic presented challenges, but her business was...
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland-based U.S. rowers pushing toward Tokyo Games

OAKLAND — The pressure has increased on the Oakland Estuary for Olympic crews in the men’s eight and four boats heading to Japan next month. The rowers went to work Tuesday morning with the Tokyo Games a month away. Rowing kicks off the morning of the Opening Ceremony on July 23 at Sea Forest Waterway where Clayton’s Kara Kohler will start her weeklong quest to medal in the single sculls.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Account-based Marketing Pioneers Join Forces: Momentum Has Acquired Boston-based Research, Advisory, And Training Firm ITSMA To Offer Unmatched Depth Of Expertise In Accelerating Growth And Adoption Of Account-based Strategies

LONDON, BOSTON and SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The deal creates a world-class growth consultancy offer, bringing together a decade of Momentum's experience increasing market share for leading companies and 25 years of ITSMA's role as a source of thought leadership, community, and hands-on knowledge for B2B marketing leaders.
KidsPosted by
NBC Chicago

When to Seek Professional Help For Potty Training

Zeke Perez, 6, is a triplet, so his mom, Deborah Perez, knew potty training wasn’t going to be easy. "We had small potty chairs and portable urinals. We did the seats inside the toilet, every game, every underwear type, whatever. He would try and try and try and just nothing," Perez, from Elgin, said.
Fitnessnutraingredients-usa.com

CITARG® helps to improve general health, strengh and energy level

CITARG®​​ is a red alga Chondrus crispus​​ from subarctic Atlantic zone. It is rich in natural nutrients such as sulphated polysaccharides, peptides, carotenoids, lipids and minerals. CITARG®​​ is a source of L-arginine and its precursor (L-Citrulline) and helps to improve general health, strengh and energy level after 3 weeks of supplementation.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Recently Launched Supplementary Study To Analyze The Effects Of Work Environment On Microbiome Health In First Responders

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endominance, Inc., a leading assessment and data analytics firm headquartered in California, today announced the recent launch of an adjunct study to their existing research on exercise and resilience in first responders. Lead researchers Endominance and Psomagen are conducting the supplementary study to examine the correlation between cognitive results, body composition analysis, and microbiome state to determine the effects of work environment on the gut microbiome. Microorganism activity in the gut can be affected by stress and have a significant impact on health and disease. First responders have experienced an increase in workplace stress throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - this study will provide data to guide in helping first responders build resiliency to those stressors.