Polka Deli Featured in Washingtonian’s “13 Great DC Delis From Around the World”

Source of the Spring
Cover picture for the article

Taste of Home Magazine’s “Best Deli in Maryland” winner Polka Deli is featured in Washingtonian’s article, “13 Great DC Delis From Around the World,” a list of notable international delis around the D.C. area:. New York has countless hero shops, Montreal is famed for its bagels and smoked meat, but...

Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Koité Grill is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”

The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema has named Senegalese restaurant Koité Grill as one of his 7 favorite places to eat right now:. Their joint effort is a primer on the food of their native Senegal. Yassa is tender baked chicken spiked with Dijon mustard, black pepper and ginger, and smothered with onions cooked to near-liquid softness. Dibi finds chunks of lamb or goat that benefit from an overnight sit with garlic and chile powder and Omar’s knack for making sure each morsel leaves the charcoal fire crisp on all sides, but never burnt. A peanut butter sauce lends its charm to maafe, a hearty stew of chicken or meat, plus potatoes and carrots that sponge the flavors of the sauce. Entrees come with a choice of strapping sides. The likelihood of leftover jollof rice or vermicelli, jazzed up with green olives and banana peppers, is strong. But you’ll be glad to revisit them come midnight snack or next-day lunch.
RestaurantsPosted by
Source of the Spring

Quarry House Tavern Reopening Today

Quarry House Tavern will reopen at 5 p.m. today, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page. The bar announced last month that they were preparing for a June reopening, according to owner Jackie Greenbaum. …aaaaand we’re back,” the post reads. “QHT will be open at 5pm TONIGHT. Please...
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Brewery to Host Silver Spring Community Party

Silver Branch Brewing Co. is sponsoring a celebratory Silver Spring Community Block Party on Saturday, June 12 from noon to 11 p.m., the brewery announced yesterday. The party will include the brewery’s smoked pulled pork and pulled chicken barbeque and feature VESPUCCI 3 Dry-Hopped Pilsner. In addition, there will be...
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Money Muscle BBQ Featured in Eater D.C.’s “Where to Find Outstanding Barbecue Around D.C.”

Downtown Silver Spring food truck Money Muscle BBQ has been featured in Eater D.C.’s article, Where to Find Outstanding Barbecue Around D.C.:. Based in Silver Spring — but able to venture further thanks to a food truck — Money Muscle pitmaster and Emporia, Virginia, native Ed Reavis augments his pulled pork, brisket, and bone-in beef ribs with standout sauces namedropping regional styles from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kansas. Load up on exceptional sides like tender collards, campenelle noodle mac and cheese, and cheddar biscuits.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

GoFundMe Campaign Begun for Owner of Stolen Food Truck

A GoFundMe campaign began yesterday for the owner of a food truck stolen over Memorial Day weekend from its parking spot on Brookville Road in Silver Spring. James Turner, a restaurant veteran with more than 30 years of experience, had recently received a license from the county to begin operating as Beltway Bistro when the vehicle was taken.