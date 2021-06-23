Cancel
Simon Cowell

Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago

Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered. The show format is co-produced and co-developed by Cowell's Syco Entertainment.

#Tv News#Nbc#Reality Tv#Itv Musical Game Show#Syco Entertainment#British#Nbc#The Shanghai Media Group#Chinese#General News
Simon Cowell’s deadly ‘America’s Got Talent’ stunt shocks audience: ‘We need a medic!’

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
MusicTVOvermind

The Elite List of Musicians Who Simon Cowell Discovered

Admit it, when American Idol debuted back in 2002, you had no idea who Simon Cowell was. Although the show introduced him as someone who had a successful career behind the scenes in the music industry, most viewers hadn’t heard his name before. As a result, you probably wondered what gave him the right to judge people’s performances so critically. Apparently, however, Simon might just be more qualified than a lot of us thought. What many people didn’t realize, however, was that Simon really had contributed a lot to the industry. Throughout his career, Simon has been responsible for discovered several successful artists, most of whom are from the UK. Keep reading for a list of some of the greatest musicians Simon Cowell discovered.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Simon Cowell Returns With New Musical Game Show Format 'Walk The Line'

Veteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell will return to U.K. broadcaster ITV with musical game show format “Walk The Line.”. The format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a decision in their bid to be crowned champion — to either go home with a cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.
Musicbleedingcool.com

When Loki Music Composer Threw Eggs At Simon Cowell On Live TV

As was emphasised in the first two episodes of the new Loki TV series on Disney+, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief. But it turns out there is a lot of mischief behind the scenes as well. Take the composer of the music in Loki, Natalie Holt. In 2013, during the Britain's Got Talent live final, watched by over 13 million people in the UK alone, it was Natalie Holt who emerged on stage and began throwing eggs at producer/judge Simon Cowell, hitting him repeatedly, before she was dragged from the stage by security.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react

Simon Cowell doesn't often talk about his personal life on social media, but this week, he commented on one of the biggest challenges he's been through in the last few years. Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent star shared a short clip from Tuesday night's show, which showed him with a balloon above his face as his co-star Sofia Vergara stood opposite him, blindfolded and holding on to a crossbow.
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Simon Cowell to Judge New High Stakes Music Competition ‘Walk The Line’

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out. Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.
Posted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘AGT’ Pranked Sofia Vergara Into Thinking She Shot Simon Cowell With an Arrow

Simon Cowell and America's Got Talent pranked Sofia Vergara into believing that she shot her fellow judge with an arrow. After judging for the first time last season, Vergara has been notably petrified of danger acts. On the Tuesday (June 22) episode of AGT, Cowell decided to prank her by enlisting former contestants Ryan and Amberlynn Stock. Previously, during the Season 11 live shows, Amberlynn accidentally shot Ryan with a crossbow during a stunt gone wrong.
MusicPopSugar

This AGT Contestant Earned a Golden Buzzer Despite Performing a Song Simon Cowell Despises

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular . . ." Lady Gaga's viral string of compliments may have been originally intended for Ryan Murphy back in 2015, but they could absolutely be used to describe Jimmie Herrod, too. A 30-year-old singer from Portland, OR, Herrod auditioned for America's Got Talent on Tuesday night and showed off quite the impressive superpower: the ability to change Simon Cowell's opinion. Sounds damn-near impossible, but rest assured he made it happen.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Simon Cowell thinks he can reunite One Direction

Simon Cowell believes he can "persuade" One Direction to reunite. The music mogul put Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into the group on 'The X Factor' 11 years ago, and though they've been on indefinite hiatus and working on solo projects since 2016 - a year after Zayn quit - he still believes they'll be back on stage together again one day and he's sure he could talk them into it.
Moviestalentrecap.com

Simon Cowell is the ‘Grey Wiggle’ in Funny New Commercial

Simon Cowell recently joined Australian children’s music group the Wiggles in a new commercial for Uber Eats. The ad, which is airing in Australia, features Cowell as a fifth member of the group. Because of Cowell’s notoriously grumpy personality, he’s been named the Grey Wiggle. He responds to his companions’ positive attitudes exactly how you would expect him to.
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

'AGT' Judge Sofia Vergara Looked Livid After Simon Cowell's Evil Prank During the Auditions

Simon Cowell better watch out after the heart-stopping stunt he pulled on America's Got Talent recently. During last Tuesday's audition episode, the head AGT judge orchestrated a truly terrifying prank on sophomore panelist Sofía Vergara that left the Modern Family star frightened. To pull it off, he recruited the help of season 11's danger act daredevils Ryan Stock and Amberlynn.