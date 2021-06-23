Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update And Executes Contract To Acquire Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort In Hollywood, FL

Cancel
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report (the "Company") today provided an update on recent operating trends, which continue to improve each week. The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA re in the second quarter of 2021 and positive Adjusted Funds from Operations ("FFO") in the third quarter of 2021.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1/ to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

The Company also announced that it executed a contract to acquire the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida for $270.0 million. The acquisition is anticipated to be funded from existing cash on hand and is targeted to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021. As part of the acquisition, the Company may assume up to $161.5 million of secured, non-recourse debt currently in place. The purchase is subject to normal closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this acquisition will be completed on these terms or at all.

The Company also announced that it intends to market for sale the 189-room Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square in San Francisco, California. However, the Company offers no assurances that a sale will be completed.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," references to "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections and forecasts and other forward-looking information and estimates. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO, the Company's intent to market for sale a hotel property, the Company's intent to acquire a hotel property and assume related debt, and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations including assumptions regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy and the supply of hotel properties, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

All information in this press release is as of June 23, 2021. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005217/en/

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

In Line With Its Strategy, Cascades Announces The Monetization Of Its Controlling Interest In RDM Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") to sell its 57.6% equity interest in Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) ("Reno de Medici", or "RDM") for an all-cash price of €1.45 per share, corresponding to a total net cash consideration of approximately €315.3 million (approximately CAN$461 million). The purchase price is not subject to adjustment, except in case of potential leakages of value to the seller (such as, among others, dividends or returns of capital), provided that RDM's 2020 dividend that was paid to the shareholders in May 2021 will not be considered a leakage.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$157.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $157.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $162.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 66,611 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Snap One files for IPO with plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker 'SNPO'

Snap One, a provider of technology for smart homes, filed for an initial public offering on Friday with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'SNPO.' A syndicate of 12 banks is underwriting the deal, led by Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. "Snap One powers smart living by enabling professional integrators to deliver seamless experiences in the connected homes and small businesses where people live, work and play," the company says in its filing documents. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 80,400 shares of G1's common stock to eight employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Barceló Hotel Group to operate Al Mussanah Resort

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, has been appointed Barceló Hotel Group to operate Al Mussanah Resort from July 1. Located along the sandy beaches of the Sea of Oman in Al Batinah South Governorate in Al Mussanah, the property offers...
Jamestown, RIwhatsupnewp.com

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas acquires Dutch Harbor Boat Yard

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas today announced that it has acquired The Dutch Harbor Boat Yard located at 252 Narragansett Avenue in scenic Jamestown, Rhode Island. Nestled between Dutch Island and Jamestown, Dutch Harbor Boat Yard is a full-service boatyard and mooring field proving year-round boat storage and maintenance. “Located...
LifestyleHotel Online

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Completes Sale of Capri Hotel for $55M and Executes New Hotel Management Contract

FAIRFAX, Va. – June 28, 2021 – Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the sale of the Capri Hotel for a total consideration of $55 million in cash. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the new owner has signed a franchise agreement with Hyatt Hotels to rebrand the resort as the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya following renovations.
Real Estatemodernreaders.com

Comparing Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) & Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent...