Global Mouse Market Report (2021 To 2030) - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global mouse market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global mouse market is expected to grow from $17.37 billion in 2020 to $19.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The mouse market section of the report gives context. It compares the mouse market with other segments of the mouse market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the mouse market are Logitech International S.A, Razer Inc, Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, SteelSeries, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Apple Inc, A4TECH, and Madcatz.The mouse market consists of sales of mouses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mouses, which are computer peripheral equipment used to add input functionality to a computer. A mouse is a handheld hardware input device that controls a cursor in a graphical user interface (GUI) and can move and select text, icons, files, and folders. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the mouse market. The implementation of new technology such as the radio frequency mouse has led to an increase in the use of these devices across different industries. For instance, in May 2019, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse equipped with the latest Hero 16K sensor. With 11 programmable keys, this new high-end wireless gaming mouse can be programmed to perform unique actions or run macros based on requirements.The mouse market covered in this report is segmented by product type into wired; wireless and by distribution channel into online store; supermarket; direct store.In July 2019, Axcel, a Nordic private equity firm focusing on mid-market companies acquired SteelSeries for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Axcel will be able to leverage the experience within the consumer and technology sectors to develop the company together with its exceptionally talented management team. SteelSeries, a Danish manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories, including headsets, keyboards, mouse, and gaming surfaces.The rising prevalence of gamers using the mouse for gaming is a key factor driving the growth of the mouse market. According to a survey conducted by EEDAR, an NPD Group Company in the US, 67% of the total population plays games, making for 211.2 million total gamers in the country. There is a growth in the number of gamers each year and with the introduction of new games, the requirement is likely to rise which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the mouse sector. The key actions such as slashing, attacking, hacking, and targeting that users perform in every PC game require mouse movements. For instance, in Street Fighter, fighters are controlled by mouse movements. Also, in the Mortal Kombat game, mouse, and keyboard are used by default to control the game. Therefore, the rising prevalence of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the mouse market.The growing prevalence of touchscreen devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is expected to hinder the growth of the mouse market over the coming years. Touchscreen functionality was specifically designed to make navigation easier and more convenient, and in comparison, to trackpads and mouse devices, users may perform a variety of tasks using this feature. According to the Telsyte Device Market study for Tablets, approx. 1.44 million hybrid tablets were sold in the first half of 2019. Microsoft and Google have made a major push in 2019 to support the touch screen on their devices. Therefore, the growing prevalence of touchscreen devices is expected to hamper the growth of the mouse market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Mouse Market Characteristics 3. Mouse Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Mouse 5. Mouse Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Mouse Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Mouse Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Mouse Market Segmentation

