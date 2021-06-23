Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Installation Of Automated Production Equipment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has completed the installation of automated mulberry processing equipment at its factory in Vietnam. This new equipment, which was announced earlier this month, is now fully operational and will play an important role in further expanding the Company's silk production.

As part of the Company's roadmap to scale up silk production capacity at its production facility in Quang Nam, Vietnam, the introduction of automated equipment will be a key piece of meeting metric ton levels of recombinant spider silk production. The new equipment will automate the processing of fresh mulberry leaves, a key process input in manufacturing silk. With the ability to process 300kg/hr of mulberry leaves, the new equipment transitions Prodigy Textiles, the Company's Vietnamese subsidiary, to the next expansion phase. In addition, this equipment eliminates a process bottleneck, while improving material handling consistency and quality. As the Company continues to expand production levels, this successful automation implementation will serve as a template for future equipment investments.

"This new equipment elevates our production operations to an entirely new level," said COO, Jon Rice. "While COVID-related restrictions in Vietnam continue to impact travel into and within the country, our team did an excellent job of navigating those challenges. They successfully imported, installed, and have this equipment operating ahead of schedule. Today marks a very exciting moment in the modernization of our silk production operations and our efforts to fulfill the demand for a sustainable, eco-responsible super fiber, we call spider silk."

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC(720) 288-8495 ir@KraigLabs.com

