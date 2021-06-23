DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance Of A New U.S. Patent Covering Human Microbiome To Treat And Prevent Acne

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, Inc., a consumer dermatology company developing novel, personalized, microbiome-based solutions for acne and other skin conditions, announced today the issuance of the US Patent No. 11,040,046 - COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING ACNE VULGARIS. This patent covers using the human microbiome to treat and prevent acne. Acne is the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide and the most common skin condition. Currently available treatments do not work for everyone and are associated with unpleasant side effects. DERMALA's patented technology uses novel, human microbiome-derived postbiotics, metabolites derived from beneficial bacteria in the human microbiome, that inhibit acne-causing C. acnes bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant clinical isolates from individuals with treatment-resistant acne. These beneficial postbiotics act synergistically when combined with other ingredients currently approved for treating acne. As a result, the combinations significantly increase the treatment efficacy without causing side effects. In addition, these microbiome-derived postbiotics correct the imbalance in the microbiome of individuals with acne and strengthen the acne-fighting bacteria present in the skin microbiome thus producing longer-lasting results naturally.

Using the human microbiome to treat skin conditions associated with microbiome imbalances makes great scientific sense

"The consumer dermatology is ripe for science-based solutions to treat common skin conditions," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D., MBA, Founder/CEO of DERMALA and the patent co-inventor. Most acne treatments have been on the market for decades. They are notorious for low treatment efficacy and high side effects. Using the human microbiome to treat skin conditions associated with microbiome imbalances makes great scientific sense. We've demonstrated that we can deliver superior results by incorporating the human microbiome in a novel, unique, and unexpected way."

This patent is part of DERMALA intellectual property portfolio that covers using the human microbiome for conditions including acne, eczema, skin aging, as well as data analytics-driven treatment personalization and optimization.

About DERMALADERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for acne and other skin conditions. The company's #FOBO ® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines proprietary topical acne treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get product formulations continuously optimized based on their results. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

Contact: The Lazarus Group Erica Lazarus Phone: 917.257.5481 Email: Erica@LazarusPR.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermala-a-consumer-dermatology-company-announces-issuance-of-a-new-us-patent-covering-human-microbiome-to-treat-and-prevent-acne-301317828.html

SOURCE DERMALA