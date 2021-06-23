Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System For Turkey's First Lubricant Recycling Plant

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

- Contributing to the circular economy with on-site hydrogen production for Turkey's first re-refinery of Group II base oils -

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, has successfully commissioned an on-site hydrogen generation system for TAYRAŞ' used lubricant oil re-refinery in Turkey. Approximately 560 kg of hydrogen per day (205 tons per year) will be delivered under 125 bar by the fully automated system under a 15-year Gas-as-a-Service contract. TAYRAŞ' facility is the first of its kind in the country and will be key to developing Turkey's circular economy and reducing emissions from API Group II base lubricating oils.

"This was a significantly large sized project for us and a unique one to be involved in within our reference installations. TAYRAŞ' re-refinery shows the importance of securing local supply and reducing the carbon footprint of oils through recycling. Our on-site hydrogen offers the lowest cost and emissions option by cutting out the transportation and liquefaction steps from centralized hydrogen supply. In addition, we were able to showcase our expertise in compression by operating at an impressive 125 bar on a 24/7 basis. This level of operation will lend well to other applications such as hydrogen refueling stations where this pressure and reliability is also needed," said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

The capacity of TAYRAŞ' plant is 60,000 tons of used lubricating oil per year which is expected to produce approximately 45,000 tons of Group II base oil (N70, N100, N220). The hydrogen produced by HyGear's system will be used to hydro-treat the used oils and remove sulphur, chlorine, nitrogen, phosphorous, silica and saturation of aromatics employing special catalysts.

Industry consultant Kline & Co. estimates that approximately 50% of used motor oil is re-refined in Europe. This amount falls to between 10% and 15% in North America. In Turkey, it is estimated by Petder to be as little as 7%.

https://www.xebecinc.com https://www.tayras.com/en/

Media Inquiries:Public Relations for XebecVictor Henriquez, Senior Partner victor@publicsc.com+1 514.377.1102

Investor Relations:Xebec Adsorption Inc.Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations bchow@xebecinc.com+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectation of Management regarding the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of the Corporation or its industry. Forward-looking statements typically contain words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "continues", "could", "indicates", "plans", "will", "intends", "may", "projects", "schedules", "would" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) potential transferability of expertise in compression and 24/7 operation to hydrogen refueling stations as noted in this press release.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, generally, risks related to revenue growth, operating results, industry and products, technology, competition, the economy, the sufficiency of insurance and other factors which are discussed in greater details in the most recent quarterly management discussion ana analysis ("MD&A") and in the Annual Information Form of the Corporation filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including, without limitations, assumptions about trends in certain market segments, the economic climate generally, the pace and outcome of technological development, the identity and expected actions of competitors and customers, the value of the Canadian dollar and of foreign currency fluctuations, interest rates, the anticipated margins under new contracts awards, the state of the Corporation's current backlog, the regulatory environment, the sufficiency of internal and disclosure controls, the ability of the Corporation to successfully integrated acquired business, and the acquisition and integration of businesses in the future. If these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Lubricant#Tayra#Api Group Ii#Xebec Europe#N70#N100#N220#Kline Co#Xebec Adsorption Inc#Investor Relations#Cleantech Service Centers#Canadian#Corporation#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Recycling
Related
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
Imperial, CAMotorTrend Magazine

GM Invests in Low-Cost Geothermal Lithium Mining Project

Given the current state of battery technology, lithium is an essential material in most EV batteries. But most of it is sourced overseas. GM, in the midst of an EV push centered around its Ultium battery tech, wants to change that, announcing a major investment in a California lithium extraction project taking place at a geothermal energy plant near the Salton Sea. Given the battery pack size of a massive vehicle like the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, the appeal of significant local lithium production becomes clear.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Global Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) Market To 2028: Growing Emphasis On Constructing Energy-efficient Building Structures And The Rising Investments In The Renovation Of Old Buildings

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Insulated Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Polystyrene, Polyurethane), by Application (Walls & Floors, Roofs), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global structural insulated panels market size...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Hierarchical Control of Utility-Scale Solar PV Plants for Mitigation of Generation Variability and Ancillary Service Provision

Renewable energy technologies including solar and wind inevitably play a leading role in meeting the growing demand for a decarbonized and clean power grid. However, these technologies are highly dependent of meteorological conditions of power plant site and the challenge remains on how to cope with their short-term and momentarily variability. This paper presents a hierarchical control system to provide ancillary services from a solar PV power plant to the grid without the need for additional non-solar resources. With coordinated management of each inverter in the system, the control system commands the power plant to proactively curtail a fraction of its instantaneous maximum power potential, which gives the plant enough headroom to ramp up or down power production from the overall power plant, for a service such as regulation reserve, even under changing cloud cover conditions. A case study from a site in Hawaii with one-second resolution solar irradiance data is used to verify the efficacy of the proposed control system. The algorithm is subsequently compared with an alternative control technology from the literature, the grouping control algorithm; the results show that the proposed hierarchical control system is over 10 times more effective in reducing generator mileage to support power fluctuations from solar PV power plants.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Industrydallassun.com

Pond Technologies Announces Engineering Contract with CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. for Construction of an Algae Plant Utilizing CO2 from an On-Site Natural Gas Plant

Onboarding Canadian Provider of Midstream Solutions Provides Pond Opportunity to Build Imprint on Oil and Gas Sector. MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond') (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces that on June 22, 2021 it received a Purchase Order for an initial engineering study from CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. ('CSV'), a premier provider of midstream solutions. The initial project engineering study is for the design and construction of an algae plant utilizing C02 from an on-site natural gas plant. CSV is a Calgary-based, midstream natural gas and liquids infrastructure company creating a sustainable footprint in the Western Canadian natural gas industry. CSV has three operating plants in Alberta.
Energy IndustryZDNet

LiquidPiston engine now runs on hydrogen gas

The developer of a line of advanced rotary diesel and multi-fuel internal combustion engines is expanding into the renewable energy game. LiquidPiston's X-Engine, which we've covered previously and is helping the Air Force develop vertical takeoff and landing concepts, can now run on hydrogen gas. The successful use of hydrogen...
Canyon, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Proposed East Bay natural gas plant, pipeline clears first hurdle

A natural gas processing plant and underground pipeline cleared a first hurdle with this week’s approval of its land use permit to operate at Keller Canyon landfill in Pittsburg. County planning commissioners approved the permit for Ameresco on Wednesday and recommended the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors adopt the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Quebec’s first solar plants come online

Canada-based power company Hydro-Quebec has announced the completion of two solar parks with a combined capacity of 10 MW. Construction on the two facilities, which are Quebec's first operational PV plants, had started in the summer of 2019. The plants have capacities of 7.5 MW and 2.5 MW and are...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

HYBRIT pilot plant produces first sponge iron using fossil-free hydrogen gas

Step towards industrial-scale fossil-free steel output in 2026. A pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden, has produced the world's first sponge iron reduced using fossil-free hydrogen gas, the company's three shareholders announced June 21. The successful completion of tests proves it is possible to use fossil-free hydrogen gas to reduce iron ore instead of using coal and coke to remove the oxygen, they said.
Energy Industrymining.com

World’s first fossil-free steel plant fueled by hydrogen

The world’s first fossil-free steel plant, Hybrit, will be fueled by hydrogen, companies behind the enterprise announced. Swedish steelmaker SSAB, iron-ore miner LKAB and utility Vattenfall are the protagonists of the joint venture and have already started building a 28.9-million rock cavern storage facility for fossil-free hydrogen gas on a pilot-scale next to Hybrit’s pilot plant for direct reduction in Luleå, northern Sweden. Hydrogen storage compression will be supplied by Scottish provider Howden.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GM To Source U.S.-Based Lithium For Next-Generation EV Batteries Through Closed-Loop Process With Low Carbon Emissions

DETROIT, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors has agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local and low-cost lithium. This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Power Electronics Industry To 2026 - Growing Popularity Of Renewable Sources Of Energy Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Electronics Market, By Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride and Others), By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Oman plans solar with battery scheme

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) plans to implement a 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) independent power project (IPP) in the northern part of its Block 6 concession in the sultanate. MEED understands the planned scheme will include a 30MW battery storage capacity. The engineering design phase of the project is underway, with...