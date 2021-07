Well, few were moving hard to the music, but it was indeed a big crowd, estimated to approach 400, that came to hear – and watch – Trailer Trash. The popular band always draws crowds, mostly in Western Massachusetts and North Central Connecticut. Local impresario Josh Friend had erected a big stage near the south end of Middle Green, and the informal seating extended north past the bandstand. Rain showers had been predicted, and there were light sprinkles in the afternoon, but there was a good crowd when the music began near the scheduled 6:30 p.m., and more arrived as the music played. The last piece ended well past the scheduled 8:00.