Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Senhwa Announces IND Submission To India's CDSCO Of A Phase II Clinical Study For Silmitasertib As A Potential COVID-19 Treatment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, rare conditions, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to evaluate its investigational drug, Silmitasertib, for the treatment of COVID-19. The trial is a phase II multi-center, randomized-controlled interventional prospective study. It is designed to assess the safety, clinical benefit, and anti-viral activity of Silmitasertib in up to 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Currently, India's health infrastructure has been hit by a catastrophic second wave, reporting nearly 30 million coronavirus infections, including more than 380,000 people killed by the virus as of June 2021. "It is obvious that despite many countries, including India, making good progress in vaccination, long-term effects and disease sequelae in COVID-19 survivors will become another challenge; so development of new antiviral drugs is still a top priority for the entire world," said Tai-Sen Soong, Chief Executive Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.

Like other RNA viruses, SARS-CoV-2 is constantly evolving through random mutations. Any new mutations can potentially increase or decrease infectiousness, virulence, and the virus's ability to evade adaptive immune responses from past SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination. "The Indian trial provides an expansion of Silmitasertib's clinical program to evaluate anti-viral activity and clinical benefits. Variant strains are unlikely to affect either the anti-viral or anti-inflammatory efficacy of Silmitasertib since our drug does not directly target coronavirus proteins, but the host protein kinase CK2 (casein kinase 2) pathway, which is important for virus survival and replication. CK2 protein kinase does not mutate and as such it is an excellent target for the design of a potent antiviral agent," said Dr. John Soong, Chief Medical Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.

From the preclinical studies, Silmitasertib not only showed the potential to fight against SARS-CoV-2, but also demonstrated decent inhibition of HCoV-229E in the anti-viral assay, one of the other seven known coronaviruses to infect humans.

Senhwa's Silmitasertib is an oral medication, which challenges both the virus' ability to replicate quickly and spread to nearby healthy cells, and the body's uncontrolled inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Currently, there are two ongoing Phase II COVID-19 Investigator-Initiated Trials in the US. Silmitasertib is also provided under compassionate use for patients with severe COVID-19 in Taiwan (treatment was initiated in June 2021).

About SilmitasertibSilmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 pathway and acts as a CK2-inhibitor. It is safe and well-tolerated in humans. In addition to COVID-19, Silmitasertib is currently under development in several oncology programs in adults and children with recurrent/advanced or metastatic cancer. To date, three Phase I trials and one Phase II trial of Silmitasertib in cancer patients have been completed; currently, there are two ongoing Phase II studies of Silmitasertib. US FDA granted Silmitasertib an Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2016, a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug Designation for treatment of Medulloblastoma in July 2020, and an eIND for treatment of a patient with severe COVID-19 in August 2020.

About Senhwa BioscienceSenhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage company focusing on developing first-in-class, next-generation DDR therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Development is currently focused on two lead products Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461) with novel mechanisms of action and for multiple indications. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States, Korea and Taiwan.

Visit the Senhwa Biosciences website for more details: www.senhwabio.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senhwa-announces-ind-submission-to-indias-cdsco-of-a-phase-ii-clinical-study-for-silmitasertib-as-a-potential-covid-19-treatment-301318022.html

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Study#Covid 19#Senhwa Biosciences#Ind#Rna#Us Fda#Medulloblastoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reviews natural drug candidates for potential treatment of COVID-19

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been both prolonged and deadly, disrupting ordinary life and business activity to an extent unprecedented over the last hundred years. The agent responsible for this, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has shown itself largely unaffected by a host of repurposed and newly developed drugs and drug candidates.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Tiziana and FHI Clinical work on Phase II intranasal Covid-19 drug trial

Tiziana Life Sciences has entered an agreement with FHI Clinical to carry out a Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial of intranasal Foralumab in severe Covid-19 patients hospitalised with pulmonary inflammation in Brazil. Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The nasal and oral doses of the drug showed an...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Japan’s Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19. The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche, which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

2 studies divided on treatment for kids with rare COVID-19 complication

The benefits of using a combination treatment for children who develop a rare inflammatory condition after contracting COVID-19 is still unclear, two new studies show. The first study, published June 16 in The New England Journal of Medicine, included data on 518 patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. The patients were treated at 58 U.S. hospitals between March 15 and Oct. 31, 2020.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Inter-state transmission potential and vulnerability of COVID-19 in India

Prog Disaster Sci. 2020 Oct;7:100114. doi: 10.1016/j.pdisas.2020.100114. Epub 2020 Jun 16. Since the first case of COVID-19 traced in India on 30th January, 2020, the total no. of confirmed cases is amplified. To assess the inter-state diversity in spreading potentiality of COVID-19, the exposure, readiness and resilience capability have been studied. On the basis of the extracted data, the outbreak scenario, growth rate, testing amenities have been analysed. The study reflects that there is an enormous disparity in growth rate and total COVID-19 cases. The major outbreak clusters associated with major cities of India. COVID-19 cases are very swiftly amplifying with exponential growth in every four to seven days in main affected states during first phase of lockdown. The result shows the vibrant disproportion in the aspects of, hospital bed ratio, coronavirus case-hospital bed ratio, provision of isolation and ventilators, test ratio, distribution of testing laboratories and accessibility of test centres all over India. The study indicates the sharp inequality in transmission potentiality and resilience capacity of different states. Every state and union territory are not well-prepared to contain the spreading of COVID-19. The strict protective measures and uniform resilience system must be implemented in every corner of India to battle against the menace of COVID-19.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Saviour Covid Drug: This Treatment To Be Studied In The UK

Besides the vaccines, there are also some potential treatments that could work for keeping people with covid-19 out of the hospitals. The vaccines are surrounded by lots of controversies these days due to some more or less severe side effects, but some of the treatments have really proven to be successful.
Public HealthWDSU

Participant in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial describes ongoing study

Video above: Doctor discusses COVID-19 booster shot trial in Massachusetts. Yasir Batalvi enrolled in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial last July and received his first shot last September. He's now on the front lines of testing to determine if and when a booster shot is needed. "They're doing physicals, they're going...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Ampio's Phase 2 Study Of Inhaled Ampion In COVID-19 Patients Gets Underway

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) announced an update to its COVID-19 program that is evaluating its lead asset Ampion. What Happened: Colorado-based Ampio announced the commencement of randomization and dosing of patients in the Phase 2 study, dubbed AP-019, of inhaled Ampion for the treatment of respiratory distress due to COVID-19.
Bothell, WAPosted by
TheStreet

Cocrystal Pharma Completes IND-enabling Studies With CC-42344 For The Treatment Of Seasonal And Pandemic Influenza A, Plans To Initiate A Phase 1 Trial In The Third Quarter

BOTHELL, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces the completion of IND-enabling studies with its potent, broad-spectrum PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza A and plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical development of CC-42344 in the third quarter of 2021.
Public HealthEurekAlert

ACTG announces Camostat will not advance to phase 3 in outpatient treatment study for COVID-19

Los Angeles, Calif. - The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, today announced that the Camostat treatment group of the COVID-19 outpatient treatment study, ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial, will not move to phase 3. ACTIV-2 includes both phase 2 and phase 3 evaluations of multiple investigational agents for treating early COVID-19 in a single trial. For information about the trial, please visit the study website.
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Gilead shares positive findings for potential COVID-19 treatment

The pharma firm reports its Veklury (remdesivir) led to a reduction in mortality rate among hospitalized patients in three analyses of real-world data. Gilead Sciences has announced positive data from a trio of retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Veklury (remdesivir). Presented at the recent online World Microbe Forum event, the findings of the three analyses reportedly indicate patients receiving the treatment experienced significantly lower mortality risk, compared with matched controls.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. Commences Phase 1 Clinical Study Of ST266 Application For Infectious Disease (including COVID-19)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Noveome) announced that it has commenced its Phase 1 clinical trial by dosing its first patient. This Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of intravenous (IV) administration of their ST266 product to treat deadly inflammatory responses in COVID-19 patients. ST266, a novel platform biologic that possesses anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, already has Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical study data through other forms of administration.
WorldThe Weather Channel

Rare Neurological Disorder Detected Among Recipients of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine in India and England: Study

Eleven individuals who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine have developed a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), clinicians in India and England have reported in two separate studies. The studies, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Annals of Neurology, describe an unusual variant of Guillain-Barre syndrome characterized by prominent...
Public HealthScience Daily

COVID-19 aggravates antibiotic misuse in India, study finds

The COVID-19 catastrophe in India has resulted in more than 30 million people infected with the virus and nearly 400,000 deaths, though experts are concerned that the figures most likely are much higher. Meanwhile, another public health crisis has emerged along with COVID-19: the widespread misuse of antibiotics. During India's...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Alhydroxiquim-II adjuvant enhances efficacy of India's COVID-19 vaccine

An adjuvant developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere. Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and enhance a vaccine's effectiveness. COVAXIN was developed and is manufactured in India, which is currently suffering a devastating health crisis due to COVID-19.