Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, MD

Capital Bank, N.A., Honored With 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. , has been named a 2021 winner of the Nintex Solution Innovation Award in the "Business Continuity" category. Nintex selected Capital Bank for its innovative response in digitally transforming its SBA application process, leveraging existing technologies in new ways to create a secure, end-to-end automated solution to support the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - offering a lifeline to small businesses during the pandemic.

"This recognition from Nintex is deeply meaningful for us," said Capital Bank CEO Edward Barry. "Helping small businesses navigate PPP and secure the capital they needed to survive during the pandemic was uniquely challenging yet extremely rewarding for our entire team. It took every ounce of our energy, while requiring rapid innovation in our technology, operations and customer service processes."

Capital Bank responded immediately during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid small businesses seeking a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) PPP loan. In only five days, the bank created an efficient solution that included an easy-to-use portal to which PPP applicants could upload their SBA-required documentation.

The application process proceeded at an emergency pace even as SBA developed and refined the program's procedures and technology, requiring Capital Bank staff to quickly adapt to help PPP applicants successfully submit their documentation to the SBA for loan authorization.

After the first round of PPP funding was exhausted, the bank pivoted quickly for the second round, implementing lessons learned from the first round, automating workflow and making the application process even more seamless for customers. By the end of 2020 Capital Bank ended up helping a total of 1,255 small businesses secure $239 million in PPP loans, supporting more than 37,000 employees.

"We demonstrated through our innovative performance that we are here for small business owners no matter what," added Barry.

Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers or Nintex partners, on behalf of a customer, for process solutions they designed and implemented.

"Each year we are inspired by the incredible impact customers and partners are achieving around the world driving digital transformation across their organizations by leveraging Nintex capabilities," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "Nintex is honored to recognize Capital Bank as a 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winner for its success in improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform."

About Capital BankCapital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31st, 2021. The Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C./Baltimore metro area. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, which had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at March 31st, 2021; its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK."

About Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nintex Solution Innovation Awards recognize Nintex customers in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform. To learn more about the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards and to see the complete list of winning organizations, visit https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021/ .

Media Contact:Kathy FowlerOn The Marc Media410 963-2345Kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Rockville, MD
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Solution#Ppp Loan#Capital Bankcapital Bank#Capital Bancorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Customer Service
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Announcement Regarding Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F With The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2021. A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20f. Holders of Mizuho...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

BankFinancial Announces National Expansion Of Its Commercial Finance Division

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Financial NA, the national banking association subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) announced today the expansion of its Commercial Finance Division and the appointments of Carol Bader Apicella as Senior Vice President - Government Finance, and Lindsay Gordon as Senior Vice President - Commercial Finance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AMRB, NCBS, JCS, KSU, CADE, MRLN; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. American River Bankshares (AMRB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of New Senior Investment Group, Inc. - SNR

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating New Senior Investment Group, Inc. ("SNR" or the "Company") (SNR) - Get Report relating to its proposed merger with Ventas, Inc. SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capewell Announces Patrick J. McCarthy As Chief Strategy Officer

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Patrick J. McCarthy, CFA, has joined the corporation as its Chief Strategy Officer. McCarthy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the defense, aerospace and intelligence industries, having worked...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Quirk Creek , Caledonian's Primary Asset, Comprises 14 Natural Gas Wells, 100 Pipeline- Miles and Processing Facilit ies. Los Angeles Ca , July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC: BKRP), a Nevada corporation ("Black Rock"), announced today it has entered an agreement to acquire Caledonian Midstream Corporation ("Caledonian") an Alberta-based company and the owner/ operator of 14 producing liquids-rich natural gas wells at Quirk Creek, for a combination of cash and stock. Caledonian will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rock upon completion of the transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II - NGAB

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II ("NGAB" or the "Company") (NGAB) relating to its proposed merger with Embark Trucks. NGAB acquire Embark through a reverse merger, with Embark emerging as a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report ("James River"). James River provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX) - Get Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Stockholders will receive $14.00 for each share of J. Alexander's stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $220 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.