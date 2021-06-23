Cancel
Fitness

BIÂN's Holistic And Fully Integrative Wellness Approach Transforms The Personal Health And Lifestyle Club Landscape

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN , the most sought-after luxury private member's club has inspired a seismic shift in the global wellness industry with an innovative and peerless approach to the concept of living well.

Envisioned by Co-Founders, Kevin Boehm, Joseph Fisher, and Robb Leone, and Partners, Mar Soraparu, Chief Medical Officer, Angelo Costas, MDand Chief Aesthetic & Beauty Officer, Julius Few, MD- each of whom commands unparalleled expertise in the financial, business, hospitality, fitness, lifestyle and medical segments - BIÂN is built on a foundation of holistic wellness, vitality and social well-being. The pioneering club weaves Eastern and Western philosophies; concierge medicine; a signature holistic apothecary; extensive yoga, fitness, Pilates and studio programming; chef-driven food and beverage offerings; cutting edge therapeutic modalities; luxurious spa, elite aesthetic & beauty services and grand social gathering spaces - all in one dynamic, design forward space.

BIÂN's 25,000 square foot space, creates a new standard, leading the industry as the only private club in the world to offer this unparalleled environment of health and social well-being. BIÂN's world-class health and wellness practitioners work together to create a supportive ecosystem that helps each member move forward in productive, sustainable ways on their journey to self-improvement. Each member is assigned a wellness advisor to further support the members' goals into actionable steps on their journey. BIÂN's plans integrate essential practitioners such as nutritionists, life coaches, personal trainers, yoga masters, massage therapists, acupuncturists, physicians, and a host of others to support the journey. Regular, substantive check-ins propel opportunity for dynamic, continued growth.

BIÂN's customized and comprehensive approach to living includes:

  • Spaces that Inspire. BIÂN members experience unique spaces like vibrant dining/social areas; a bustling bar; a listening room with more than 1500 vinyl records organized by mood and experienced through a Macintosh sound system; a lounge and library area reading or quiet conversation; a nap room with a HÄSTENS bed for restorative sleep and more.

Karen Herold, Founder and Principal of Studio K Creative , introduces organic, living beauty at every turn - revealing a sanctuary that becomes an extension of your home.

  • Purposeful Movement.BIÂN is home to multi-purpose studio spaces for functional, forward-thinking programming inclusive of yoga, strength training, reformer and mat Pilates, meditation, and private sessions. BIÂN's fitness areas are expertly designed with the finest cardio, strength training and recovery equipment. The club's riverfront location also lends to outdoor fitness activities during the summer months. Extensive private training programming with seasoned fitness coaches, functional workout setups for independent training, small group classes - and on-demand body and mobility work - enhance one's fitness regimen.
  • Healing Hands.An array of healing treatments and services await the BIÂN member. BIÂN's spa features restorative, energizing and healing experiences ranging from therapeutic body work & massage, acupuncture (both orthopedic and therapeutic), cupping, gua sha, Chinese herbs, Medical Qi Gong, and many others. Led by one of the nation's most cutting-edge experts in aesthetic medical care, Dr. Julius Few, members have access to medical grade aesthetic & beauty offerings inclusive of BOTOX Ò, fillers, body toning/sculpting, micro-needling, laser treatments, non-invasive surgical procedures, as well as an array of facials and skincare treatments. Dr. Few's exclusive BIÂN Beauty skincare line completes the program.
  • Nourishment for Mind & Body.BIÂN's food and beverage program was designed under the direct guidance of James Beard Award Winner and Restauranter of the Year, Kevin Boehm, also the Co-Founder of the BOKA Restaurant Group. BIÂN 's curated selection of natural food and beverage offerings and an extensive menu was developed by our Michelin-starred consulting chef in conjunction with our on-site chef. A complete holistic apothecary also carries numerous products for long-term health and vitality, including Chinese and Western supplements, herbs, and tinctures.
  • Concierge Medical Care. BIÂN has a beautifully designed, complete medical facility with an on-site lab that merges Eastern and Western medical practices and provides 24/7 direct access medical care to our members, including IV's, blood work, micronutrient panels and other offerings. Guided by Dr. Costas - one of Chicago's preeminent concierge medicine doctors and Chicago Blackhawks physician - BIAN's Medical Advisory Board includes a who's who of the nations' finest practitioners. They serve as team physicians to the Chicago Blackhawks, U.S. Men's Soccer, USA Volleyball and the Chicago Marathon and are specialists in internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, naturopathic medicine and nutrition therapy.

BIÂN's onsite medical experts work cohesively with the club's wellness professionals to provide fully integrated care, supporting each member's holistic approach to living well. @BIÂN #liveBIÂN

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bians-holistic-and-fully-integrative-wellness-approach-transforms-the-personal-health-and-lifestyle-club-landscape-301318058.html

SOURCE BIÂN

TheStreet

TheStreet

