Starburst Sponsors Groundbreaking New O'Reilly Book By Zhamak Dehghani, Data Mesh: Delivering Data-Driven Value At Scale

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced its sponsorship of a new O'Reilly book called Data Mesh: Delivering Data-Driven Value at Scale by Zhamak Dehghani. Today marks the early-release chapters from the book which dive into the shift from monolithic data architecture towards a modern data mesh. A free copy can be downloaded here .

"Many enterprises are investing in a next-generation data lake, hoping to democratize data at scale to provide business insights and ultimately make better decisions," according to O'Reilly. "In this practical book, Dehghani reveals that, despite the time, money, and effort poured into them, data warehouses and data lakes fail when applied at the scale and speed of today's organizations. A distributed data mesh is a better choice."

Dehghani guides architects, technical leaders, and decision makers on their journey from monolithic big data architecture to a sociotechnical paradigm that draws from modern distributed architecture. A data mesh considers domains as a first-class concern, applies platform thinking to create self-serve data infrastructure, treats data as a product, and introduces a federated and computational model of data governance. This book helps readers understand how to:

  • Examine the current data landscape from the perspective of business and organizational needs, environmental challenges, and existing architectures
  • Analyze the landscape's underlying characteristics and failure modes
  • Get a complete introduction to data mesh principles and its constituents
  • Learn how to design a data mesh architecture
  • Move beyond a monolithic data lake to a distributed data mesh.

"We are at an inflection point. The complexity of our businesses, our audacious goals to use data for our day to day operations combined with volatility of our markets, demand a new approach to managing and getting value from data," said Zhamak Dehghani, Director of Emerging Technologies at ThoughtWorks and Data Mesh Founder. "Data Mesh is what comes after this inflection point. It's an approach that embraces the realities of business complexities and data-driven ambitions today, while learning from the limitations of the past paradigms. I'm fortunate to be part of this magical moment in time for change."

This comes on the heels of Starburst's recent release of Stargate, a new product offering that is intended to serve as a single point of access to data across borders, with fast query performance, while meeting data privacy and sovereignty requirements. Available for Starburst Enterprise customers, Stargate is supported by data governance partnerships with Alation , Immuta , Ok era , and Privacera .

"Data Mesh is about the acknowledgement and embrace of data decentralization." Said Justin Borgman, Starburst Co-Founder & CEO. "When Zhamak first started writing about Data Mesh, it perfectly aligned with our view that the enterprise data warehouse era, or more generally an approach to big data analytics that requires extensive data movement, has to end. Companies today realize that it's a fool's errand to try to consolidate all of your data into a single data store, and that sentiment is driving the shift to a Data Mesh architecture. Starburst aims to be the de facto query engine for the Data Mesh paradigm."

To learn more, visit Starburst's Data Mesh Resource Center , where you can enjoy exclusive access to additional Data Mesh content, including on-demand talks and panel discussions featuring Zhamak Dehghani and more. Additionally, on July 14th, you can join Datanova for Data Scientists for a panel discussion with Zhamak, Daniel Abadi, Darnell-Kanal Professor of Computer Science at University of Maryland, College Park and Max Schultze, Data Engineering Manager at Zalando as they discuss what Data Mesh means for data scientists.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for the data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

