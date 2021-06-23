Cancel
Barco Research: Meeting Rooms take Centerstage

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco ClickShare, global leader in visualisation and collaboration solutions, has revealed the results from its annual research on meeting trends and engagement. As theRajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, "Technically, the old argument about which tasks can or cannot be done remotely has been...

Business
Economy
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Take the Pain Out of Online Meetings

Weekly updates will keep you on track. If you’re the type of person who cringes at the thought of “another meeting,” I’m here to tell you, you’ve got to get over it. When you work with and for your clients remotely, you simply have to embrace meetings. Try an Accountability...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
Los Angeles, CATwice

Azione Unlimited Board Of Directors Adds Daniel Nilsson Of Barco

Azione Unlimited has announced that Daniel Nilsson of Barco Residential has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. The board also voted on two additional seats — one dealer and one vendor — resulting in Eric Thies, president of DSI Luxury in Los Angeles, CA, and Gretchen Gilbertson, CEO of Seura, re-elected to their terms.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

RingCentral Reimagines Meeting Rooms for New Hybrid Work Styles

Voice activated control and mobile phone controller for RingCentral Rooms™. RingCentral Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new enhancements to RingCentral Rooms™. The enhancements, specific to its video meetings capabilities within RingCentral’s Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) offering and RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging, will enable people to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, whether they are returning to the office or working from anywhere. The new capabilities include voice activated control enabling users to start and join meetings through a touchless experience and the ability to control the meeting from a mobile device. In addition, RingCentral Rooms will now be compatible with Logitech Rally devices and Windows devices and appliances, making RingCentral Rooms accessible to a wider audience.
MarketsBirmingham Star

Esports crypto streaming service turns bandwidth into profits

Theta is blockchain project underpins a peer-to-peer video streaming network that offers rewards to many of its 1 million monthly users in exchange for unused bandwidth. Theta's market value has swelled to around $6 billion, putting it in the ranks of the top 20 digital tokens. Unlike many other leading...
RestaurantsBirmingham Star

Famous ice cream brand Gopal's 56 to expand

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): Gopal's 56, a name synonymous with high-quality ice cream and a fast-growing diversified foodbeverages company, is set to expand and is eyeing a pan-India presence in the next few years. Gopal's 56, which started as a small juice and ice cream stall in the...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Telangana CM loses cool, pulls out ribbon at inauguration

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): After being unable to secure a pair of scissors for cutting the inaugural ribbon, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulled out the ribbon at a community housing site in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. The Chief Minister...
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
WorldBirmingham Star

Cochin International Airport's Operation Pravaah

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Cochin International Airport Limited rolled out 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure programme scoping to integrate flood mitigation projects already initiated by CIAL with District Administration and various local self governments. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS announced the programme while attending a review...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Helping reskill workers to get into the information technology field

Baltimore (WBFF) — BALTIMORE (WBFF) - 53% of Americans say they would change careers if they could re-train to get the skills necessary for a new job. That's according to Prudential's latest Pulse of the American Worker Survey. MedCerts, The Skillup Initiative and Baltimore county are teaming up to help...
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.
Businessaithority.com

WalkMe Announces New Project Management Certification For DAP Professionals

Certification Discounts Available at Elevate, A Digital Adoption Professionals Event. WalkMe Ltd. (WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announced the launch of a new certification in its Digital Adoption Institute. The Project Management Certification focuses on how to better manage digital adoption projects. The tactical learning track builds proficiency at leading cross-functional teams through designing, building and managing digital adoption solutions that accelerate and add more value to digital transformations.
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Report 2021: Globalization Of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide A Solid Foundation For Wider Adoption Of TEM Solutions

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in...
Softwareatlantanews.net

DevSecOps Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Qualys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of DevSecOps Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "DevSecOps Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global DevSecOps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the DevSecOps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Datadog Announces Real-Time Monitoring and Threat Detection for the Salesforce Platform

Datadog Partners With Salesforce to Provide Visibility Into User, Platform and API Activity to Enable More Resilient and Secure Customer Experiences. Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced its integration with the Salesforce platform. This new integration provides Salesforce admins and security teams with the ability to detect and respond to suspicious behavior through visibility into user, platform and API activity.