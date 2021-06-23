Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Apellis Pharmaceuticals To Host R&D Day On June 30, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will host a Research and Development Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in New York City and virtually.

Apellis' senior executive team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders at the event, which will feature a deep dive into the company's growing pipeline in rare disease, ophthalmology, and neurology:

  • Bruno Fattizzo, M.D., Prof., Consultant Hematologist and Clinical Researcher at Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Policlinico Hospital, Milan, Italy
  • Angela Genge, M.D., FRCP(C), Executive Director, Clinical Research Unit & Director of ALS Center of Excellence at the Montreal Neurological Institute
  • Matthew Pickering, Ph.D., M.B., B.S., Professor of Rheumatology and Wellcome Trust Senior Fellow in Clinical Science, Imperial College London via Imperial Consultants
  • Ilene Weitz, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine, Jane Ann Nohl Division of Hematology, Keck-USC School of Medicine
  • Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas

A live webcast and slide presentation will also be available from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of Apellis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the expected closing of the exchanges. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the conditions for the closing of the exchanges will be satisfied and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:Argot Partners apellis@argotpartners.com212.600.1902

Media:Tracy Vineis media@apellis.com617.420.4839

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Milan, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Day#R D#Als#Apellis Pharmaceuticals#Apls#Consultant Hematologist#Fondazione Irccs#Frcp#Als Center Of Excellence#B S#Wellcome Trust#Imperial College London#Imperial Consultants#Division Of Hematology#Director Of Research#Apellis Com#Argot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 80,400 shares of G1's common stock to eight employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Medical & Biotechsouthjerseylocalnews.com

New Data on Phase 1 Proposed Biosimilar Gan & Lee Insulins Aspart (GL-ASP), Lispro (GL-LIS), and Glargine (GL-GLA) Presented at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, NJ., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), announced positive Phase 1 clinical trial results at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), June 25th – 29th. The new data pertained to three proposed biosimilar Gan & Lee insulin analogs, insulin aspart (GL-ASP), insulin lispro (GL-LIS), and insulin glargine (GL-GLA), and were presented by the primary investigators from Profil, (Germany).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Acasti Pharma, Inc. - ACST

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Acasti Pharma, Inc. ("ACST" or the "Company") ( ACST ) relating to its proposed merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc. ACST shareholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Drug R&D is broken; how to put the tech in biotech

Despite headlines indicating recent growth, R&D productivity in the biotech and pharma industries has been in steady decline. So, why is an industry that was built on bold, visionary leaps of faith through much of the 20th century – think insulin, antibiotics, the Salk polio vaccine, the rise of biotechnology and monoclonal antibodies – struggling to reclaim the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit from which it sprung?
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Philogen Announces R&D Program Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fibromun shows activity in pretreated glioma and sarcoma patients; OncoFAP targets tumor lesions in cancer patients; a new product partnered with AbbVie entered clinical studies. Siena (Italy), 2 July, 2021 "“ (Globe...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eversept Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 238.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Centessa Pharmaceuticals: forging a new path for pharma R&D

In February, a new kind of pharmaceutical company launched, backed by $250m in series A funding and taking a never-seen-before approach to R&D. Founded by life sciences venture firm Medicxi, Centessa Pharmaceuticals is made up of ten biotech start-ups plucked from the firm’s funding portfolio. The company now consists of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Jounce Therapeutics Provides Update On INNATE Study And Discovery Pipeline Expansion, And Provides A Portfolio Update At 2021 R&D Day

- INNATE study rapidly advancing; updates to be provided on enrollment status and receptor occupancy; expansion cohorts expected to open for enrollment in third quarter of 2021- - Introduction of two additional LILRB family targets as potential development candidates - - Key Opinion Leader presentation on importance of targeting the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

In Line With Its Strategy, Cascades Announces The Monetization Of Its Controlling Interest In RDM Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") to sell its 57.6% equity interest in Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) ("Reno de Medici", or "RDM") for an all-cash price of €1.45 per share, corresponding to a total net cash consideration of approximately €315.3 million (approximately CAN$461 million). The purchase price is not subject to adjustment, except in case of potential leakages of value to the seller (such as, among others, dividends or returns of capital), provided that RDM's 2020 dividend that was paid to the shareholders in May 2021 will not be considered a leakage.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
MedCity News

INVEST Precision Medicine Conference Video: Software Supporting Biopharma R&D

There is a lot of activity in the area of software companies focusing on cell and gene therapy R&D. This panel explores some of the diverse approaches companies are taking to improve efficiency and avert pitfalls in therapeutic development. This panel is sponsored by Komodo Health. Moderator: John Reites, CEO,...
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Insilico Medicine gets $255 million to boost AI-powered R&D, announces a collaboration

June 22, 2021, New York / Hong Kong -- Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced that it has closed a $255 million from biotechnology experts to progress Insilico Medicine's current therapeutic programs into human clinical trials, initiate multiple new programs for novel and difficult targets, and further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities.