COMPASS Pathways Becomes Founding Supporter Of The British Neuroscience Association's Inaugural Scholars Programme

Programme aims to support students from under-represented ethnic groups

London, UK - 23 June 2021

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, has become a Founding Supporter of the British Neuroscience Association's (BNA) inaugural Scholars programme, which aims to support students from under-represented ethnic groups to thrive in neuroscience, and build a supportive community through networking opportunities, bursaries and mentorship.

COMPASS's involvement is part of its ongoing commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a bold culture of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within the company and in the wider neuroscience and health care communities.

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of COMPASS Pathways, said: "COMPASS Pathways is proud to be a Founding Supporter of the BNA's Scholars programme. We are fully committed to equitable access in all areas of our research and our work, and we are excited about driving this agenda forward with the BNA and other founding partners, in support of neuroscience students."

COMPASS is one of eight Founding Supporters, alongside Bristol Neuroscience (University of Bristol), DeepMind , Gatsby Foundation , Guarantors of Brain , International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), MSD and the UK Dementia Research Institute .

BNA President, Rik Henson, said: "Our Founding Supporters represent the breadth of the neuroscience sector, covering academic, commercial, and third sector organisations, all united in the goal of improving EDI in neuroscience. We are delighted to welcome COMPASS Pathways to the programme, given its leadership in mental health care, as well as our close alignment to its values and its approach to EDI."

The cohort of seven students accepted onto the BNA Scholars programme was announced in March 2021. Each student will be matched with a mentor and remain on the programme for three years.

-Ends-

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that the Company communicates with its investors and the public using its website (www.compasspathways.com), its investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information posted on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of the Company's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from the website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.            Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety profile of COMP360 and the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its COMP360 psilocybin therapy. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024 Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7423

