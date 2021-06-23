Cancel
Event Farm Partners With CLEAR To Bring Health Pass Mobile Technology To Corporate Events

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Farm, a MemberSuite company and leading provider of event engagement solutions, announced a partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to leverage CLEAR's Health Pass technology with Event Farm's registration and check-in application to assist event organizers with pandemic compliant health screenings.

Attendees can securely access and verify their COVID-19-related health information using CLEAR's Health Pass prior to an event. Event organizers then use Event Farm's check-in app to scan a QR code generated by CLEAR's Health Pass and verify that the attendee's information matches the registration information and event safety protocols.

The partnership is a useful addition to Event Farm's Safety Toolkit , a suite of purposely built applications to keep event staff and attendees safe at in-person events, and will enable attendees to bypass health screening questions to enter the event faster.

"It is our mission at Event Farm to continuously innovate and expand new event safety technologies to benefit both planners and attendees alike," said Ryan Costello, Co-Founder of Event Farm. "Partnering with CLEAR to streamline the health screening process is a critical step toward ensuring a safe and swift return of in-person events."

This partnership is now live for all Event Farm and CLEAR customers. For more information click here.

About Event FarmEvent Farm is a toolset of event engagement applications designed to promote brands and engage targeted audiences at in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. To learn more, visit: eventfarm.com

Media Contact: Fiona Parcharidis fiona@elevenelevenpr.co elevenelevenpr.co

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-farm-partners-with-clear-to-bring-health-pass-mobile-technology-to-corporate-events-301318054.html

SOURCE Event Farm

TheStreet

TheStreet

