Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval Of IND For Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Optogenetic Gene Monotherapy To Restore Vision In Patients With Retinitis Pigmentosa

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

BEDFORD, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is now open for Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

"Congratulations to the Nanoscope team and I am excited to be part of it. We hope our therapy will restore vision in ambient light without any external device, eliminating risk of photo-toxicity," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope.

The impressive clinical data presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 annual meeting has persisted till the end of Phase1/2a study. "These are major milestones for Nanoscope with potential benefit for patients suffering from retinal degeneration," said Board Chairman Al Guillem, PhD.

The Phase 2b trial which starts in June, will be a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled, multi-center trial in the USA enrolling patients with advanced RP. The treatment will involve a single intravitreal injection of MCO-010 to confirm its ability to improve the patients' vision. MCO has received orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt disease from the FDA.

Nanoscope's gene therapy uses an AAV2 vector to deliver the MCO genes into bipolar retinal cells, where they express polychromatic opsins enabling vision in different color environments. The therapy can be administered in an office setting. Additionally, the therapy is applicable for RP regardless of underlying gene mutations.

A Phase 1/2a open label study of MCO-010 demonstrated the optogenetic monotherapy was safe with improved quality of life consistent with functional vision and visual function in advanced RP patients.

"Our gene therapies reprogram retinal cells and make them photosensitive to restore vision. MCO delivery with proprietary viral vector has allowed MCO-transduction in patients' retina, confirmed by sustained fluorescence reporter expression," explained Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Nanoscope's President and Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are excited by the guidance received from FDA regarding improvising the characterization of our product, the primary endpoint and potency assays that will hopefully accelerate our clinical program to make the restorative drug available to RP patients," Dr. Mohanty added.

About RP In normal eyes, opsins are expressed by photoreceptor cells and intrinsically photosensitive Retinal Ganglion Cells in the retina, and when activated by light they trigger the physiological process of vision. RP, linked to over 60 different gene mutations, encompasses a group of rare genetic disorders where photoreceptors degrade gradually, leading to impaired vision and eventual blindness.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Contact: Charles CraigOpus Biotech Communications charles.s.craig@gmail.com 404-245-0591

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-therapeutics-announces-fda-approval-of-ind-for-phase-2b-clinical-trial-of-optogenetic-gene-monotherapy-to-restore-vision-in-patients-with-retinitis-pigmentosa-301318044.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Clinical Trial#Ind#Board#Rp#Mco#Fluorescence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Urovant Sciences & Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Launch Promotion of GEMTESA For Overactive Bladder Patients

MARLBOROUGH – Urovant Sciences, Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. this week announced the launch of co-promotion activities for GEMTESA® (vibegron) 75 mg tablets to extend promotion to primary care physicians through the deployment of Sunovion’s multi-specialty sales force. The collaboration is covered by a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement between the...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Sonic Healthcare USA To Offer Assay To Aid In The Selection Of JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) Therapy In Endometrial Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC Pathology Services (LMC), a Sonic Healthcare USA Anatomic Pathology Practice, is the first reference laboratory in the United States to offer the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel from Roche Diagnostics for evaluation of endometrial cancer, approved by the FDA on April 22, 2021. LMC is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and specializes in anatomic pathology services for the Southwest region.
Burlington, NCwraltechwire.com

LabCorp launches diagnostic for new lung cancer therapy

BURLINGTON — Labcorp (NYSE: LH)’s new test expands the firm’s testing solutions for new precision medicines used to treat patients with lung cancer. LabCorp announced Thursday the availability of therascreen® KRAS PCR Mutation Analysis, a companion diagnostic to identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are eligible for treatment with LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), a new treatment option developed by Amgen.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Seres and Nestlé enter up to $525m deal for microbiome therapeutic

Seres Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Nestlé Health Science to co-market the former’s investigational treatment, SER-109, for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in the US and Canada. An oral microbiome therapeutic, SER-109 has purified Firmicutes spores, which have a modulatory role in the C. difficile’s life cycle and disease...
Cancerajmc.com

Studies Offer Promising Data on CAR T-cell Therapy in B-ALL, Multiple Myeloma

Two abstracts presented recently at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting offered promising data for 2 CAR T-cell therapies, one in relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and one in R/R multiple myeloma. Abstracted presented recently at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting offered promising data...
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Novome announces phase 1 trial of GEMM cell therapy

Novome Biotechnologies announced the beginning of its phase 1 trial evaluating NOV-001, a once-daily Genetically Engineered Microbial Medicine for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria. “With this significant milestone, we are advancing toward our goal of becoming a leader in the field of living therapeutics,” Blake Wise, CEO of Novome said...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Bauman Reviews Data for Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, discussed the case of 59-year-old patient with RET-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, chief, Division of Head and Neck...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Landmark clinical data for Intellia’s NTLA-2001 sends CRISPR stocks soaring

On June 26, Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron issued a press release detailing efficacy and safety data for the momentous first use of in vivo clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genome editing in humans in Phase I clinical trials. The investigational CRISPR therapy, NTLA-2001, caused deep reductions in a disease-causing protein, misfolded transthyretin (TTR), after a single infusion. The novel therapeutic approach is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Currently, the only available treatment options for ATTR are chronic treatments. This landmark clinical data is exciting for patients with ATTR and for the field of genomics as a whole. Shares of the three leading companies in the CRISPR-based therapeutics space (Intellia Therapeutics Inc, NTLA: 50+%, Crispr Therapeutics AG, CRSP: 15+% and Editas Medicine Inc, EDIT: 20+%) soared after the data were released, reflecting the market’s perception that the recent data have validated the therapeutic potential of the technology. In a March 12 press release, GlobalData profiled the pipeline of these three leading companies and highlighted the disruptive nature of the CRISPR technology.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Precision BioSciences Doses First Patient In Phase 1 Allogeneic CAR T Clinical Trial Of PBCAR19B Immune Evading Stealth Cell For Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial with PBCAR19B, an immune evading allogeneic CAR T stealth cell candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

First patient dosed with Zolgensma in UK lays path for novel gene therapy approvals

This month, Novartis’ pioneering gene therapy, Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), for type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), was administered to its first patient in the UK following reimbursement approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in early March. Type 1 SMA is a rare genetic condition that results in muscle weakness and movement difficulties in infants, with 90% of untreated patients dying before the age of two years.
Carlsbad, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

International Stem Cell Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Parkinson's Disease

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCQB:ISCO) (www.internationalstemcell.com) ('ISCO' or 'the Company'), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, announced today successful completion of its dose escalating phase 1 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02452723) evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of its lead candidate, ISC-hpNSC® for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD).
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) recently announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
Newtown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics Provides an Update on the Phase 1/2a Trial of Rigosertib-Nivolumab Combination

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced an update on the investigator-initiated Phase 1/2a trial of oral rigosertib plus nivolumab in advanced metastatic KRAS mutated (KRAS+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The clinical data to date provide preliminary evidence of potential anti-cancer activity of rigosertib-nivolumab combination therapy in advanced metastatic KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer and show that the maximum tolerated dose of rigosertib in combination with nivolumab was not reached in the three cohorts of the trial’s dose-escalation phase. Patients enrolled in this trial have failed multiple lines of prior therapy and all have failed immune checkpoint inhibitors in various combinations.