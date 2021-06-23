Cancel
Hobbies

Official Rules

BHG
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

www.bhg.com
HealthGreenwichTime

Health officials release proposed medical marijuana rules

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health's proposed rules for medical marijuana include a $100 annual fee for card holders and a $5,000 yearly fee for businesses that sell the cannabis. The state health agency released 105 pages of draft rules this week that include license fees,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Federal Court Judge Leaning Towards Changing $900,000 EB-5 Rule

In the last five months Behring Regional Center and Greenberg Traurig law firm have been in the Federal Courts challenging the 2019 EB-5 modernization rule. In the case of Behring Regional Center v. Wolf, Case No. 3:20-cv-09263 (N.D. Cal) Behring Regional Center submitted an application against the Department of Homeland Security requesting the courts to disallow the implementation of the EB-5 modernization rule of 2019. The lawsuit claims that the process was done beyond the scope of power of the then-acting Department of Homeland Security officials and as such a clear violation of Administrative Procedures Act as the acting officials had no legal authority.
Public HealthWestern News

Officials examine new rules governing local health boards

Legal experts are deciphering the implications of a pair of new state laws that could have wide-ranging and unintended consequences in how local officials manage public health issues. While Montana legislators touted House Bills 257 and 121 as measures meant to rein in county health boards and public health officers...
Economybloomberglaw.com

ESG, Fiduciary Rules Coming Later This Year, DOL Official Says

The U.S. Labor Department’s employee benefits agency will issue new rulemaking on environmental, social, and corporate governance retirement investing and proxy voting in September and plans to revise its rule on the definition of a fiduciary by the end of this year. The Employee Benefits Security Administration, which regulates private-sector...
LawRepublic

Internet antitrust laws need updating

While the most recent court opinion was disappointing, it’s far from the final blow in the fight against internet monopolies. In fact, the ruling may just spur the long-term changes needed to rein in Big Tech’s powers. On Monday, Facebook claimed a victory after a federal judge tossed out a...
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Herring calls on Congress to protect consumers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A coalition of 29 state attorneys general is taking action to support the ability of the Federal Trade Commission to successfully combat fraudulent and anticompetitive conduct. In a letter to congressional leaders, the group, including Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, expressed their...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

Supreme Court scores a win for First Amendment

The First Amendment prohibits the government from “abridging the freedom of speech,” and on Thursday, the Supreme Court held that this means California may not require charities to disclose the names and addresses of their top donors. The ruling was 6-3 along ideological lines. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Supreme Court won’t protect the vote; Congress must

The Supreme Court last week delivered a severe blow to a crowning achievement of the civil rights movement and the nation’s best defense against racially discriminatory voting laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court’s ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee makes it substantially harder for voters to...
Agricultureocj.com

Labor concerns plaguing U.S. agriculture

Access to labor was a concern for Ohio’s food and agriculture sectors before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought more volatility to the food supply chain. Now, the challenges with labor have only gotten worse. In April 2021, the federal government moved to bolster the available labor supply...
Congress & Courtsloc.gov

Library of Congress Adds 'A Century of Lawmaking' to Congress.gov

The Library of Congress announced today that U.S. congressional records dating back to the days of printing presses and the telegraph are now easily accessible on mobile devices. With this latest update of Congress.gov — the official website for U.S. federal legislative information — the Library has transitioned over 33,000 bills and resolutions crafted by Congress between 1799 and 1873 (the 6th to 42nd U.S. Congresses) to a modern, user-friendly web format.
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Rejects Another Questionable Qualified Immunity Decision By An Appeals Court

From the SCOTUS-plays-another-round-of-QI-hot-potato dept. The Supreme Court appears to be continuing to make amends for the mess it's made of qualified immunity over the years. Having tilted the playing field so far in favor of law enforcement even appeals court judges started making audible noise about the injustices encouraged by this doctrine, the Supreme Court seems to be trying to make things a bit more level.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NCBA, NFU Welcome USDA Product of USA Action

(NAFB) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Farmers Union support the top to bottom review of the Product of the USA label. The review, announced last week by the Department of Agriculture, follows a vote to strengthen the regulation by the Federal Trade Commission. NCBA President Jerry Bohn...
U.S. Politicsbiggerpockets.com

What Does the Supreme Court’s Eviction Moratorium Ruling Mean?

Matthew Myre is the founder of PurpleCup Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency. He’s also a former real estate agent and a freelance writer specializing in real estate economics, news, industry analysis, and more. Matthew has over ten years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, content marketing, web...

