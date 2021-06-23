Healthcare 3D Printing Market Revenue To Cross USD 7.1 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Healthcare 3D Printing Market by Product (Syringe based, Magnetic Levitation, Laser Based, Inkjet Based), Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography), Application (Biosensors, Medical, Dental), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027" by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of healthcare 3D printing will cross $7.1 billion by 2027.

In recent years, healthcare 3D printing is noted to gain momentum owing to a supportive authoritative stance as well as increasing adoption from end-users. A widespread product and service offering from key players is also one of the factors propelling the market growth. This technology was noted to be employed in the production of protective face masks as well as PPE kits alongside several key components of ventilators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This showcases the potential healthcare 3D printing holds and it is anticipated that the pandemic alters the consumer preference patterns, thereby inclining towards 3D printing and fostering the market.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1997.

The laser-based segment in the healthcare 3D printing market accounted for USD 320 million in 2020. While increasingly gaining prominence due to its advantages, the laser-based segment involves the SLS technology for 3D printing. As 3D printing using SLS technology requires no support structure to be incorporated in its design, it saves time as well as resources while also enabling the production of complex geometric structures.

The stereolithography segment captured 13% of the healthcare 3D printing market share in 2020 led by the continuous advancements and practical applications of 3D printing; stereolithography is a relatively newer technology and is primarily involved in the production of dental implants while also being in the research phase of bioprinting organs. With significant demand for organ generation through 3D printing, the segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion.

The dental segment is expected to witness 21.6% growth rate through 2027. 3D printing finds several applications within the dental segment including the production of drill guides and models of prosthodontics and orthodontics, among others. It is also observed that a significant number of dental implants used today are produced using 3D printing technology.

Asia Pacific healthcare 3D printing market size was over USD 277 million in 2020. As the high vehicle density is observed in the countries of APAC, the statistics for road accidents are also noted to be among one of the highest globally. Hence, the requirement for surgeries and surgical implants arises, giving significant opportunity to the 3D printing industry. Further, with countries such as Japan and South Korea being actively involved in the research & development of novel 3D printing techniques and its further applications, the demand is poised to gradually expand throughout the forecast period.

Request customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1997.

A few notable companies operating in the market include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise NV and Renishaw among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Healthcare 3D Printing Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By game type

3.4.2 By application

3.4.3 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Company matrix analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/healthcare-3D-printing-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

healthcare-3d-printing-market.png Healthcare 3D Printing Market Growth Predicted at 22.3% Through 2027: GMI APAC healthcare 3D printing market size was over USD 277 million in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-3d-printing-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-7-1-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301317994.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.