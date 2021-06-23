Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Healthcare 3D Printing Market Revenue To Cross USD 7.1 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Healthcare 3D Printing Market by Product (Syringe based, Magnetic Levitation, Laser Based, Inkjet Based), Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography), Application (Biosensors, Medical, Dental), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027" by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of healthcare 3D printing will cross $7.1 billion by 2027.

In recent years, healthcare 3D printing is noted to gain momentum owing to a supportive authoritative stance as well as increasing adoption from end-users. A widespread product and service offering from key players is also one of the factors propelling the market growth. This technology was noted to be employed in the production of protective face masks as well as PPE kits alongside several key components of ventilators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This showcases the potential healthcare 3D printing holds and it is anticipated that the pandemic alters the consumer preference patterns, thereby inclining towards 3D printing and fostering the market.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1997.

The laser-based segment in the healthcare 3D printing market accounted for USD 320 million in 2020. While increasingly gaining prominence due to its advantages, the laser-based segment involves the SLS technology for 3D printing. As 3D printing using SLS technology requires no support structure to be incorporated in its design, it saves time as well as resources while also enabling the production of complex geometric structures.

The stereolithography segment captured 13% of the healthcare 3D printing market share in 2020 led by the continuous advancements and practical applications of 3D printing; stereolithography is a relatively newer technology and is primarily involved in the production of dental implants while also being in the research phase of bioprinting organs. With significant demand for organ generation through 3D printing, the segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion.

The dental segment is expected to witness 21.6% growth rate through 2027. 3D printing finds several applications within the dental segment including the production of drill guides and models of prosthodontics and orthodontics, among others. It is also observed that a significant number of dental implants used today are produced using 3D printing technology.

Asia Pacific healthcare 3D printing market size was over USD 277 million in 2020. As the high vehicle density is observed in the countries of APAC, the statistics for road accidents are also noted to be among one of the highest globally. Hence, the requirement for surgeries and surgical implants arises, giving significant opportunity to the 3D printing industry. Further, with countries such as Japan and South Korea being actively involved in the research & development of novel 3D printing techniques and its further applications, the demand is poised to gradually expand throughout the forecast period.

Request customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1997.

A few notable companies operating in the market include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise NV and Renishaw among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Healthcare 3D Printing Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By game type

3.4.2 By application

3.4.3 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Company matrix analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/healthcare-3D-printing-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

healthcare-3d-printing-market.png Healthcare 3D Printing Market Growth Predicted at 22.3% Through 2027: GMI APAC healthcare 3D printing market size was over USD 277 million in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-3d-printing-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-7-1-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301317994.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Market Research#Inkjet Printing#Market Intelligence#Selbyville#Laser Based#Inkjet Based#Fdm#Dental#Regional Outlook#Price Trends#Ppe#Sls#Asia Pacific#Apac#3d Systems#Stratasys#Materialise Nv#3 9 1 Company#Pestel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Biology
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Mechanical Actuator Components Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Mechanical Actuator Components market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the...
Businesscoleofduty.com

Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market 2019 | Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR, Leading Players, Innovative Trends and Expected Revenue by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Carbon Nanofiber Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Grupo Antolin, SHOWA DENKO, US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Carbon Nanofiber Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Carbon Nanofiber Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Carbon Nanofiber processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan To Strengthen Its P2P Market

LONDON, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an "Incentive Plan" for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

In Line With Its Strategy, Cascades Announces The Monetization Of Its Controlling Interest In RDM Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") to sell its 57.6% equity interest in Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) ("Reno de Medici", or "RDM") for an all-cash price of €1.45 per share, corresponding to a total net cash consideration of approximately €315.3 million (approximately CAN$461 million). The purchase price is not subject to adjustment, except in case of potential leakages of value to the seller (such as, among others, dividends or returns of capital), provided that RDM's 2020 dividend that was paid to the shareholders in May 2021 will not be considered a leakage.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Sorghum Beer Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Sorghum Beer market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table &...
RetailSentinel

Global Surimi Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 12 Bn by 2030

Growing demand for seafood analogs such as imitation crabs and lobster meat has been driving demand for surimi in the global market. Innovative products such as surimi noodles and efforts by companies to adopt new taste trends to meet consumer demand are also aiding market expansion. As such, the surimi market is expected to experience high growth in terms of volume over the coming decade.
Marketscoleofduty.com

1-Pole DP Contactor Market Size Consumption Comparison by Application (2020-2025)

An Up to Date Report on “1-Pole DP Contactor Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, 1-Pole DP Contactor Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Greenhouse is an outdoor structure which is built with...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High Content Screening Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high content screening market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Wood-Plastic Composites Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Trex Company, Beologic And PolyPlank Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood-Plastic Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wood-plastic composites market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Wood-plastic composites are hybrid materials which are made by blending...
ElectronicsSentinel

3D Printed Electronics Market Future Prospects 2026: Optomec, Cartesian, Neotech

Industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ceradrop, Notion Systems GmbH, Optomec, Inc., Cartesian Co., Neotech AMT, Beta LAYOUT GmbH, Nano Dimension, Sculpteo, Zortrax & BotFactory Inc. etc.
Economyhoustonmirror.com

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market worth $202 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced), Form (Filament and Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM, SLS), Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global 3D printing high performance plastic market is expected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from high end-use industries, growing novel application in tooling and proptotying, and government supportive activities to promote the usage of 3D printing materials is driving the growth of the market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

In Depth Analysis and Survey of COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Rotogravure Print Label Market 2021 Insights with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2020Avery Dennison, Bemis, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Rotogravure Print Label market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Rotogravure Print Label market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Commercial Boiler Market To Hit $2 Billion By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial boiler market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 2 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Strict energy efficiency mandates adopted across commercial establishments to augment the overall efficiency of heating units is positively inducing the infiltration of advanced boiler systems.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Block Imaging International, Dre Medical And GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refurbished Medical Equipment estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027.