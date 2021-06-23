Forest Service approves plan for gold exploration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") and California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE: CGM) ("California Gold") are pleased to announce that shareholders of California Gold ("California Gold Shareholders") have approved the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Stratabound will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold (the "California Gold Shares"), by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each California Gold Shareholder will receive 1.00 common share of Stratabound for each California Gold Share held.