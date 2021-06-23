Forest Service approves plan for gold exploration

Forest officials remind visitors ahead of the Fourth of July holiday that fireworks are always prohibited With Independence Day around the corner, leaders in the Mt. Hood National Forest have shared several safety tips for those who wish to spend the holiday on public lands. Though Highway 224 at the entrance to the forest and campgrounds along the Clackamas River corridor remain closed in the aftermath of the Riverside Fire, some locations are accessible via Highway 26. Campfires are currently allowed in the forest, but visitors should check this status on the forest website as it may change with evolving...