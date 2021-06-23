Cancel
Metal Mining

Forest Service approves plan for gold exploration

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROGRANDE — A plan for gold exploration on an upland ridge south of McGuire Creek — a bit less than a mile southeast from McGuire’s confluence with Big Creek — received Forest Service approval June 15. The project area overlaps the Forest Service’s Big Creek closure area, but according to...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
