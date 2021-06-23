Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DocGo Hires Michael Costa As New EVP Of Strategy

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz , Inc., d/b/a DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is pleased to announce Michael Costa as their new EVP of Strategy. Costa is a healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in the payer industry, with a background working at large and complex organizations.

"Mike's exceptional experience in understanding the highly complex payer landscape in the United States will prove vital to ensuring DocGo patients and customers maximize their value-based care," said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. "Mike is a pivotal piece of our plan to facilitate mobile care services in all 50 states by the end of 2022."

Costa comes most recently from Aetna, a CVS Health Company, where he served as vice president of North Atlantic Territory. He led 14 markets and was accountable for 17 million health insurance members from Commercial and Medicare Advantage products and related services. His proven expertise is in transforming the provider experience and driving provider partnerships through innovation as well as delivering tactical network goals to support profitable growth.

"I'm excited to join DocGo's leadership team," said Costa. "DocGo has helped transform the delivery of medical transportation and field-based medical care through their mobile medical services. I look forward to helping them continue delivering greater value for their hospital partners and payers, and to further elevating the level of patient care."

Costa holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Scranton. He proudly volunteers on various local boards and spends time coaching youth sports.

About DocGo:DocGo is a leading provider of integrated last-mile telehealth and mobile medical services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers telehealth's full promise and potential by facilitating healthcare treatment in tandem with a remote physician in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace.

Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO." For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-hires-michael-costa-as-new-evp-of-strategy-301317714.html

SOURCE DocGo

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Medicare Advantage#Health Plan#Healthcare System#Ambulnz Inc#Motion Acquisition Corp#Motn#Costa#Aetna#Cvs Health Company#Commercial#Mobile Health#Nasdaq#Dcgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Acasti Pharma, Inc. - ACST

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Acasti Pharma, Inc. ("ACST" or the "Company") ( ACST ) relating to its proposed merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc. ACST shareholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Amerant Bancorp Hires Esteve as EVP/CMO

Amerant Bancorp hires Christine Esteve as executive VP and CMO. Esteve comes to Amerant from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as VP of performance marketing. In her 28 years at Carnival, she managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing and eCommerce. In her new position, Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management. “Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said CEO and vice chairman Jerry Plush.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capewell Announces Patrick J. McCarthy As Chief Strategy Officer

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Patrick J. McCarthy, CFA, has joined the corporation as its Chief Strategy Officer. McCarthy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the defense, aerospace and intelligence industries, having worked...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Green Essence Florida Announces Bold Acquisition Intentions To Enter The Florida MMTC Market With Up To $300M In Capital

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Essence Florida ("Green Essence" or "the Company") seeks to acquire a validly issued MMTC License in the State of Florida and is ready to engage in discussions with existing license-holders. Minority-owned and led, Green Essence Florida, announces The Opes Group as a capital partner for up to $300M needed to support this open invitation to enter immediate acquisition discussions.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

loanDepot Names New EVP, Chief Digital Officer

As loanDepot, Inc. continues its efforts to advance technological innovation in mortgage lending, the company announced the appointment of George Brady as executive vice president and chief digital officer. As loanDepot, Inc. continues its efforts to advance technological innovation in mortgage lending, the company announced the appointment of George Brady...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

MGPI hires new VP of HR

ATCHISON, KAN. — Erika Lapish has been named vice president of human resources at MGP Ingredients, Inc. Ms. Lapish has more than 20 years in global HR management at manufacturing and health care organizations, most recently as vice president of human resources for R1 RCM – Central Operations. She held a similar role with Benteler Automotive after working as director of employee relations and talent management at Masco Corp. Earlier, she spent 10 years with United Technologies Corp. in roles of increasing responsibility across their military and commercial segments, with both domestic and international leadership assignments.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

SkyRunner Hires Michael Jensen As Chief Strategy Officer To Lead Its Global Defense Strategy

SHREVEPORT, La., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRunner, LLC, designer and manufacturer of the SkyRunner MK 3.2, Special-Light Sport Aircraft, named retired Lt. Col. Michael Jensen as Chief Strategy Officer to spearhead an aggressive Global Growth Strategy through strategic international partnerships. ( www.flyskyrunner.com ). A longtime advocate for integrating light...
Encinitas, CAnorthcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas tech firm Flock Freight hires chief strategy officer

Shipping technology startup Flock Freight, which is expanding its new Encinitas headquarters, recently announced the hiring of a chief strategy officer. Chris Pickett joins the company after serving chief strategy officer at Coyote Logistics, according to a Flock Freight news release June 23. Pickett will work from Flock Freight’s new Chicago office in Fulton Market’s accelerating tech hub, which houses other major technology companies such as Google, Instacart and TikTok.
Stevens Point, WIDaily Reporter

Boldt Company announces new hires

Heather Stoffel has joined Boldt as senior director of healthcare and will specialize in client relations, preconstruction, and team leadership for customers across the region from Boldt’s Wisconsin River Valley office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Stoffel has 25 years of experience working in the construction industry in Wisconsin and Michigan. She earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Merck (MRK) Appoints Michael Klobuchar Chief Strategy Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Michael Klobuchar has been appointed executive vice president and chief strategy officer, a newly created role, effective July 5, 2021. As chief strategy officer, Klobuchar will become a member of Merck's Executive Committee and lead the advancement and execution of the company's strategy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

USAA Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that Ameesh Vakharia has joined the company as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, reporting to USAA Chief Executive Officer Wayne Peacock. Vakharia is charged with helping strengthen the association's strategic capabilities and positioning it for a strong second century of serving the financial needs of the military and their families.
Union County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Union County hires director of strategy and innovation

MONROE – Union County has hired Clayton Voignier as director of strategy and innovation. Voignier will provide guidance on improving programs and services, develop and recommend policies that align county programs with priorities and growth initiatives and oversee the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program. “Bringing Clayton on board is...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Nxt-ID names new CEO, Identity Strategy Partners hiring analysts

Chia-Lin Simmons has joined Nxt-ID as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, according to a company announcement. Nxt-ID develops biometric access control technology and personal emergency response systems, and spun off payments and authentication subsidiary Fit Pay in 2019. Per the statement,...
Environmentwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Target Debuts New Sustainability Strategy

Introducing what it called "a new era in sustainability for the company," Minneapolis-based Target Corp. announced the launch of Target Forward, a sustainability strategy that includes both new and previously announced environmental and social-responsibility goals. Target Forward encompasses three overarching commitments: to design and elevate sustainable brands, to eliminate waste,...
BusinessTechSpot

GlobalFoundries reveals new strategy, $4B fab expansion

In context: The difficulties facing the semiconductor industry have become so well-known recently that mainstream news stories about chip shortages, and the corresponding problems they’re causing, have become commonplace. Along the way, a much wider audience has begun to learn some of the idiosyncrasies and structural challenges that face the chip business.