Is ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son?

The question is not "will you purchase Millie Bobby Brown's adorable strawberry knit sweater vest on Amazon?" it's "will you have time to blink an eye before checking out?" The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star, who recently came out with new Converse, posted her adorable y2k outfit on Instagram in her signature disposable style. The minute she did, she likely sent her fans on the hunt for her top, which you can score on Amazon at its cheapest price. There are hundreds of similar variations across the internet and even some DIY crochet vest patterns if you like to knit.