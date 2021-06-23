Is ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son?
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown dating Syracuse University student?. Is Millie Bobby Brown dating a Syracuse University student? Stranger things have happened. Photos published by E! News and The Daily Mail show the “Stranger Things” star holding hands with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi in New York City, weeks after he posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram. Does that mean they’re making their romance public?www.mlive.com