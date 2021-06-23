Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Broad Street Realty, Inc. To OTCQX

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCQX: BRST), a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Broad Street Realty, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Broad Street Realty, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BRST." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are proud that Broad Street will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. To reach this milestone is a testament to how our team has continued to successfully execute on our business plan despite this past year's turbulent macro business environment," said Alexander Topchy, Chief Financial Officer of Broad Street Realty, Inc.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Broad Street Realty, Inc.Broad Street Realty, Inc. is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. Broad Street is also a market-leading commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company has extensive experience in tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management and asset management.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-broad-street-realty-inc-to-otcqx-301317832.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc Markets Group#Sec#Commercial Real Estate#Otcm#Brst#Pink#Otc Markets Group Inc#Otcqb#Ats#Sec#Finra Sipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 349 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Announcement Regarding Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F With The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2021. A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20f. Holders of Mizuho...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan To Strengthen Its P2P Market

LONDON, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an "Incentive Plan" for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

In Line With Its Strategy, Cascades Announces The Monetization Of Its Controlling Interest In RDM Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") to sell its 57.6% equity interest in Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) ("Reno de Medici", or "RDM") for an all-cash price of €1.45 per share, corresponding to a total net cash consideration of approximately €315.3 million (approximately CAN$461 million). The purchase price is not subject to adjustment, except in case of potential leakages of value to the seller (such as, among others, dividends or returns of capital), provided that RDM's 2020 dividend that was paid to the shareholders in May 2021 will not be considered a leakage.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 97,675 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TFI International worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Businessmodernreaders.com

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

24,338 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of New Senior Investment Group, Inc. - SNR

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating New Senior Investment Group, Inc. ("SNR" or the "Company") (SNR) - Get Report relating to its proposed merger with Ventas, Inc. SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas per share they own.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,543 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Sprott worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.