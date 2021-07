Inflation is coming at Americans like a freight train, and it won’t stop unless we pump the brakes on President Biden ’s liberal agenda. Earlier this year when his administration and congressional Democrats decided to jam through their “American Rescue Plan” without any support from Republicans, my colleagues and I sounded the alarm that shelling out trillions of taxpayer dollars for progressive priorities unrelated to COVID would overheat the economy and undermine our recovery — all while creating an environment for massive inflation.