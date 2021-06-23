Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Reyna Silver Corp. To OTCQX

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX-V: RSLV; OTCQX: RSNVF), a silver exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Reyna Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

Reyna Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RSNVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Reyna Silver Corp.Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and USA. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-reyna-silver-corp-to-otcqx-301317919.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Otc Markets Group#Sec#Reyna Silver Corp#Otcm#Otcqb#Venture Market#The Otcqx Market#Company#Mag Silver#Ipo#Otc Markets Group Inc#Ats#Sec#Finra Sipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan To Strengthen Its P2P Market

LONDON, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an "Incentive Plan" for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

In Line With Its Strategy, Cascades Announces The Monetization Of Its Controlling Interest In RDM Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") to sell its 57.6% equity interest in Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT: RM) ("Reno de Medici", or "RDM") for an all-cash price of €1.45 per share, corresponding to a total net cash consideration of approximately €315.3 million (approximately CAN$461 million). The purchase price is not subject to adjustment, except in case of potential leakages of value to the seller (such as, among others, dividends or returns of capital), provided that RDM's 2020 dividend that was paid to the shareholders in May 2021 will not be considered a leakage.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 97,675 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TFI International worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsBusiness Insider

Altura Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ATU) announces that in accordance with its long-term compensation policy which includes an annual grant of stock options ("Options") to its employees, officers and directors, Altura's Board of Directors has granted Options to acquire 4,800,000 common shares in the capital of Altura ("Common Shares") to officers and directors of the Corporation. The Options are exercisable at $0.21 per share, expire in five years and vest as to one-third immediately, one-third on the first anniversary and one-third on the second anniversary of the date of granting.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - NOW

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC FORMERLY: Good2Go Corp. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Northern Vertex Announces Debenture Payment and Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a Western U.S. focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend, announced today that under the terms of the convertible debentures issued under the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020 (the "Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of C$166,371 in interest accrued on the C$6.71 million convertible debentures by issuing to such debenture holders on the interest payment date of June 30, 2021 an aggregate of 519,910 common shares.
Businessmodernreaders.com

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TD Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Listing Requirements

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on June 29, 2021 notifying that the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirements for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule").
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Premium Income Corporation Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) – Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") that allows the Fund to issue shares of the Fund to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion, effective until September 8, 2022, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated July 2, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Agent").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Vector Acquisition Corp. - VACQ

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Vector Acquisition Corp. ("VACQ" or the "Company")(VACQ) relating to its proposed merger with Rocket Lab USA. VACQ acquire Rocket Lab through a reverse merger, with Rocket Lab emerging as a publicly traded company.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Nurosene Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV), a health-tech company focused on mental wellness, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "8TV". The Company commenced trading on...