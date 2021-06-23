Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Results Of 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

GUELPH, Ontario, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Report, today announced that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 23, 2021. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved. Specifically, the shareholders approved:

  1. The setting of the number of directors to hold office of the Company for the ensuing year at nine (9);
  2. The election of Dr. Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, Dr. Harry E. Ruda, Mr. Andrew ( Luen Cheung) Wong, Mr. Arthur (Lap Tat) Wong, Ms. Lauren C. Templeton, Mr. Karl E. Olsoni, Mr. Leslie (Li Hsien) Chang, Mr. Yan Zhuang and Dr. Huifeng Chang each as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed;
  3. The re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 55 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the solar project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, nearly 6 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Additionally, Canadian Solar has 1.2 GWh of battery storage projects under construction, and nearly 17 GWh of battery storage projects in backlog or pipeline as of March 31, 2021. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-inc-announces-results-of-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301318233.html

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
725
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy Industry#Company#Nasdaq#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Solar Power
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - NOW

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC FORMERLY: Good2Go Corp. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Altura Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ATU) announces that in accordance with its long-term compensation policy which includes an annual grant of stock options ("Options") to its employees, officers and directors, Altura's Board of Directors has granted Options to acquire 4,800,000 common shares in the capital of Altura ("Common Shares") to officers and directors of the Corporation. The Options are exercisable at $0.21 per share, expire in five years and vest as to one-third immediately, one-third on the first anniversary and one-third on the second anniversary of the date of granting.
Businesslngindustry.com

Chart Industries acquires L.A. Turbine

Chart Industries, Inc. has announced the acquisition of L.A. Turbine (LAT). L.A. Turbine is a global leader in turboexpander design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and testing process for new and aftermarket equipment, with significant in-house engineering expertise. Expanders are utilised in the following Chart offerings, and with LAT in the Chart...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Vector Acquisition Corp. - VACQ

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Vector Acquisition Corp. ("VACQ" or the "Company")(VACQ) relating to its proposed merger with Rocket Lab USA. VACQ acquire Rocket Lab through a reverse merger, with Rocket Lab emerging as a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote "FOR" Seven Of Eight Of GeoPark's Highly Qualified Directors

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (GPRK) - Get Report, a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), has recommended that all GeoPark shareholders vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" seven of eight of GeoPark's highly qualified directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 15, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
Jacksonville, FLStreetInsider.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
Businessdallassun.com

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

With Record Turnout Majority of Votes Support Directors. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that shareholders, voted in favour of the tabled resolutions, including the election of all nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2021 (the 'Circular'), at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the 'Meeting').
MarketsBusiness Insider

Treasury Metals Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). A total of...