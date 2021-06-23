HOPE Community Center puts on smaller version of Special Olympics for members

ADRIAN — HOPE Community Center was not going to let the cancellation of the Special Olympics stop it from giving its members something to look forward to this summer. So this week, the center is running what could be described as a mini Special Olympics. Just like a typical Special Olympics, on Monday they had an opening ceremony, where the members did a small “parade” around the yard. They played in different events, like softball, running and long jump. They even had snacks that were similar to what would be served at the Special Olympics. They gave ribbons to each member for different events, and everyone received a T-shirt.