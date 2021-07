The United States has four Olympic gold medals in women's soccer, most of any nation, and they're the favorites in the field of 12 teams in Tokyo. HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Germany won its first gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Sweden. It was quite a swan song for Germany coach Silvia Neid, a two-time FIFA Women's Coach of the Year. She stepped down after the game at Rio's historic Macarena Stadium. But the big story was that the United States wasn't in the final for the first time since women's soccer became part of the Olympics in 1996. That's because the Americans were memorably eliminated by Sweden -- and former coach Pia Sundhage -- in the quarterfinals. Afterward, U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo called the Swedes cowards for bunkering in on defense. Canada won its second straight bronze medal by defeating host Brazil.