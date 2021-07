Maybe it's just me, but finding the time — and motivation — to actually work out in the summer usually feels like an impossible task. (And that's in a normal pre-Covid summer when I'm not feeling pressured to say yes to every single drinks and dinner invite that comes my way.) I am also one of those people who bought a Peloton during quarantine, meaning I have the guilt that comes with being forced to look at it all day in my apartment when I choose not to get on it.