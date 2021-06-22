1530 Camberley Dr, Goochland, VA 23103

Welcome home! This Berkshire III floor plan, Eagle built Craftsman home has many upgrades. Offering the open concept with soaring ceiling heights 9'+ wit all the traditional rooms. The first floor boasts living, dining, eat-in kitchen, great room with Gas FP, morning room, and large Primary Suite. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 with carpet, 1 with LVP flooring, finished storage area, and large loft/ recreational room. When the home was built the seller added the front living room, additional morning room, Ultimate bath package for Primary bathroom, recessed lighting, Carrara Marble countertops, upgraded white kitchen cabinets, highest data automation package the builder offered. Your buyers will love all the light gray paint tones and the tastefully curated elements throughout this home.