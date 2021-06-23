Cancel
Oregon State

Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 11 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials confirmed Tuesday that another COVID-19 outbreak at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail has infected 25 people in custody in the past month. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports inmates from the Northeast Portland jail were not taken to their court appearances Monday because of the outbreak, according to written notices posted at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Liedle says the outbreak started May 23 when a person lodged at Inverness who had been showing COVID-19 symptoms tested positive. Liedle said almost all those who have since tested positive have had mild or no symptoms. One inmate was hospitalized, Liedle said, but is now back in jail.

ktvz.com
